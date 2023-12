Tomorrow (Thursday, December 14) and Saturday (December 16) more rock blasting will occur on a stretch of Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland.

The highway will be closed both days between 11:00am and 12:30pm for a 1.4km stretch between Callan Road and North Beach Road.

Drivers are asked to check DriveBC ahead of travelling to check for any changes or future closures.