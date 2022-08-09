More street closures for downtown: Mill Creek Bridge rehabilitation

Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 10 for approximately 2 weeks, Ellis Street will be closed between Rosemead and Buckland avenues. Construction will occur Wednesday to Saturday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., including a partial construction day on Sunday Aug. 14.

Minor disruptions to the local area will occur. Detours and signage will be in place during construction and residents are encouraged to plan their trips and give themselves extra time to get to their destinations.

“This project is scheduled to occur during the summer for the lowest impact to fish and their habitat,” says Scott Bushell, Project Manager with the City of Kelowna. “The necessary rehabilitation of Mill Creek Bridge will ensure longevity of the structure as well as improve the channel capacity of Mill Creek at this structure.”

The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciates the patience of vehicles and pedestrians.

Visit kelowna.ca/roadreport for current road construction information or to view the infrastructure projects map.