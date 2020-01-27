More temporary winter shelter spaces opening in West Kelowna

Forty new safe, warm beds are now available for people experiencing homelessness in West Kelowna this winter through a partnership between BC Housing, the city and the West Kelowna Shelter Society.

The West Kelowna Shelter Society will operate the new shelter at 1160 Stevens Rd. Modular trailers have been brought to the site with space for bunks, showers, toilets and other amenities. The society will have at least two staff members on site around the clock. This is a temporary shelter and will close by the end of March 2020.

The West Kelowna Shelter Society is an experienced operator and has been effectively managing shelter and housing at 3672 Brown Rd. since December 2018.

The Province, through BC Housing, worked closely with the City of West Kelowna to identify a site to address the urgent need for shelter in the community. This is in addition to the 160 shelter spaces available in the neighbouring City of Kelowna.

Recognizing that shelters are not a long-term solution, the Province is funding 4,700 new supportive housing units over 10 years throughout the province for people who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness. In just over two years, the Province has opened more than 2,100 supportive homes across B.C., including 86 in the Kelowna region, with another 800 more in progress.