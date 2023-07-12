More terrific talent is on tap at Music in the Park

Take in more great tunes this Friday at West Kelowna’s Music in the Park!

Free concerts will run every Friday evening until Aug. 25 from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. in the beautiful setting of the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre at Memorial Park at 3737 Old Okanagan Highway.

Headlining on the Music in the Park stage this week, with her indie folk and pop storytelling style, is 2020 JUNO Award winner, Celeigh Cardinal. Indigenous songwriter and storyteller Francis Baptiste will open the show. Baptiste is syilx and incorporates his nsyilxcən language into his songs.

The emerging artist will hit the stage at approximately 6:40 p.m., followed by the opening act at 7:00 p.m. and the headliner at 8:00 p.m.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets and settle in to enjoy an evening of live music. Drop by the Fun Zone hosted by West Kelowna Recreation and Culture for games and activities that all ages can enjoy.

Main parking is available on Westbank First Nation lands off Carrington Court and at the corner of Old Okanagan Highway and Ingram Road.

To find the full Music in the Park schedule along with information on parking and the food trucks that will be on site, visit westkelownacity.ca/musicinthepark.

