More than $100,000 raised in Capri Insurance Golf for Kids

A record-breaking $121,000 was raised to help create strong futures for children, youth and families at the CapriCMW Insurance Golf 4 Kids events in support of BGC Okanagan.

“What an amazing outpouring of support over three days of events where participants and sponsors were inspired knowing that their money would bring real change to the lives of young people in the Okanagan. Thank you to all the amazing community supporters for choosing to give at our charity golf tournaments,” said Richelle Leckey, Community Engagement Coordinator at BGC Okanagan.

The charity golf events were held at The Harvest in Kelowna, Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club in Vernon and at Skaha Meadows in Penticton – combined they were the largest fundraising effort for Golf 4 Kids since the inaugural event in 1990. All proceeds go to BGC Okanagan programs and services that provides children, youth and families the tools to realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, mental health, leadership and more. BGC Okanagan does this through their daycare, preschool, afterschool, recreation, youth and support programs that help young people become their best selves.

“With these funds our Clubs located across the Okanagan will continue to be a safe place for young people where they can experience new opportunities, build positive relationships, and develop confidence and skills for life,” said Leckey.

With the support of title sponsor CapriCMW Insurance, sponsors, donors, and golf participants the three events were a success following a two-year hiatus from the original Golf 4 Kids tournament format due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“I am simply in awe of the wave of support for this year’s Golf 4 Kids events. Our partners, colleagues and local community members came out in droves! The true winners here are the children, youth and families in the Okanagan who benefit from the vital programs provided by BGC Okanagan. Our team at CapriCMW is so proud to be a long-term supporter of such a worthy cause and we couldn’t be more grateful to all the sponsors, golfers and donors that helped make 2022 the biggest year yet for Golf 4 Kids,” said Erika Jarvis, Marketing and Communications for CapriCMW Insurance Services Ltd.