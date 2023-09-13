More than $1700 raised for Paws it Forward from Dog Day at Big White Ski Resort

This year's heartwarming Dog Day at Big White brought together dog lovers and their four-legged companions for a day of fun, camaraderie, and fundraising, all in support of Paws it Forward Dog Rescue.

The event, which took place on International Dog Day, August 26, 2023, invited dogs and dog lovers to visit Big White for a day of dog-friendly events, with proceeds going towards a great local cause. Together, they raised an impressive $1715 for Paws it Forward Dog Rescue, a local organization dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating dogs in need.

"We want to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who joined us at our annual Dog Day and contributed to this fantastic cause," said Michael J. Ballingall, Senior Vice President, Big White Ski Resort Ltd. "Your donations and participation will make a world of difference to the dogs that Paws it Forward supports."

The day's activities included an obstacle course that showcased the incredible talents of participating dogs and a Best Dressed competition where creative pet owners and their stylish companions stole the spotlight. In addition to the doggy day festivities, attendees were treated to goodie bags courtesy of Bosley's by Pet Valu in Kelowna.

The $1715 raised during Dog Day at Big White will have a tangible and lasting impact on the lives of dogs receiving care. Paws it Forward Dog Rescue, a dedicated and tireless organization, will use these funds to provide medical care, shelter, and a second chance at a happy and loving home for countless dogs.

Plans are already in progress for next year's Dog Day at Big White in 2024.