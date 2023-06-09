More than 3,000 Kelowna residents took part in 2023 Spring GoByBike Week

Spring GoByBike Week in review:

Thousands of cyclists took to the streets as part of Spring GoByBike Week 2023.

More than 3,200 people participated in the Kelowna and Central Okanagan GoByBike Week, and more than 102,000 kilometres were logged on GoByBikeBC.ca. These trips by bike saved over 22,000 kilograms of GHG emissions from entering our local environment — the same impact of taking about 255 cars off the road for the week.

The event encouraged participants to ride to work, school, for errands, exercise or fun and invited them to show up at 19 different celebration stations across the region throughout the week to check in, enter for prizes, collect giveaways, provide feedback on city bike plans and participate in activities. Nearly 1,000 riders were counted coming through the five daily celebration stations at Stuart Park, The Rail Trail behind Parkinson Recreation Centre, Grizzli Winery in West Kelowna, Ben Lee Park in Rutland and the Railside Brewery wrap up event.

Organizers thank the local sponsors who hosted events and celebration stations and contributed prizes for the daily giveaways. Sponsors included: Railside Brewing, Urban Systems, MODO, Our Yoga Space, E-Kruise, Avalon Event Rentals Inc., Cyclepath, Ben Walker Photography, Nature’s Fare Markets, The Lions Cyclery, Lime, Fripp Warehouse, Spin Co., lululemon, Craft 42, Valeo Health Clinic, Smith Creek Cycle, lomi, Blk Box, BrainTrust, Move 101.5, Virgin Radio, Urban Harvest, Crime Stoppers, 529 Garage, Kelowna Cycling Coalition, Shred Shred, Smith Creek Cycle, King Taps Lakeside, Bike Shop Café, OKNG Lifestyle, Brain Trust, and BC Transit.

Biking is a great way to get outdoors and stay active. It’s also an affordable and sustainable transportation option that helps Kelowna as a community stay cleaner and greener. With more than 300 kilometres of on-street bike lands and off-street multi-use paths and trails, residents can keep exploring Kelowna by bike all year round.

To stay up to date on upcoming GoByBike week events and learn more about the provincial prize winners, visit GoByBikeBC.ca.