More time needed for Haven Hill Road closure to complete upgrades

More time is needed for the full road closure of Haven Hill Road to complete the infrastructure upgrades.

The closure has been extended until Oct. 21, 2023, for the safety of the public and workers while excavations are underway.

Construction will take place Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and traffic will be able to pass through Haven Hill Road outside of those working hours. The road will also be open for Thanksgiving Monday.

This work is part of the City’s 2023 Capital Works project to upgrade water and sewer infrastructure in the Redlands/Uplands area. The project has been underway since May and is anticipated to continue until late November.

Improvements are being made to prevent further water main failures and ensure continued access to clean drinking water and efficient sewer services. The existing water and sewer mains are either ageing, resulting in more frequent breaks and disruption to service, or not adequately sized to convey future demands in the area.

More details about the project can be found at penticton.ca/roadwork.