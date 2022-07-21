More Traffic Disruptions in Kelowna. These are Overnight

Gordon Drive closures for overnight paving

Overnight closures continue on Gordon Dr. between Lexington Dr. and Paret Rd. for Kelowna’s biggest paving project of the year.

Paving crews are working from 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. nightly until Aug. 5, weather depending. Full road closures will occur every evening, specifically in the two lane sections from Old Meadows Rd to Paret Rd. Motorists should watch for signage, follow the detours, and take alternate routes such as Lakeshore Dr. Lane-specific closures, and intersections at Dehart Rd., Lequime Rd., and Old Meadows Rd. will be impacted as the corresponding sections are completed; locations will change as work progresses.

Motorists should stay alert to dynamic conditions, allow for extra travel time, and are asked to avoid the area if possible. The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciate your patience during these upgrades.

Approximately 10.5 km of road will be resurfaced as the City works to improve streets and intersections in 2022. The annual pavement management program has a budget of $3.5 million and is funded in part by the Canada Community-Building Fund, which is administered in B.C. by the Union of B.C. Municipalities.

Monitoring and testing of roads helps to identify and prioritize sections that require updating. By regularly maintaining the infrastructure of our roads is protected, and the need for mass replacement is avoided.

Overnight lane closures for Highway 97, Leckie Rd intersection improvements

Beginning Sunday, July 24 through to the end of August, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Leckie Rd east of Highway 97 will be closed and lane closures will be occurring on Highway 97. The works at Highway 97 and Leckie Rd are for capacity and safety improvements.

Lane-specific closures and work locations will change as work progresses and motorists should stay alert to dynamic conditions and allow for extra travel time during this construction period. Motorists are also encouraged to take alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

Roads will be reopened each morning and businesses can continue to be accessed as usual during the day. Businesses may be accessed during the overnight closures from Baron Rd and Banks Rd.

This intersection improvement project has been a collaboration between the City of Kelowna, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, and the Costco Development. Improvements include: a Dual Left turn lane from Highway 97 southbound onto Leckie Rd in order to add southbound capacity as well as a Smart Right turn lane to increase safety for northbound right turns from Leckie Rd to Highway 97 across a new Active Transportation Corridor (ATC) extension. The ATC on Leckie Rd will be extended to Highway 97, completing the ATC on Leckie Rd between Highway 97 and the Greenway. Future phases of the ATC will continue to Dilworth Dr and connect to the Okanagan Rail Trail.

The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciate your patience during these upgrades.