More West Kelowna evacuation orders rescinded

A number of residents in the McNaughton Rd area of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation IR#10 may return to their homes. The following properties have been downgraded to Evacuation Alert:

1531 SOOKINCHUTE CRT

1441 BEAR CREEK RD

1449 BEAR CREEK RD

1455 BEAR CREEK RD

1461 BEAR CREEK RD

1463 BEAR CREEK RD

1465 BEAR CREEK RD

1489 BEAR CREEK RD

1491 BEAR CREEK RD

1525 BEAR CREEK RD

1555 BEAR CREEK RD

1595 BEAR CREEK RD

1527 MCNAUGHTON RD

1537 MCNAUGHTON RD

1547 MCNAUGHTON RD

1557 MCNAUGHTON RD

1567 MCNAUGHTON RD

1577 MCNAUGHTON RD

1587 MCNAUGHTON RD

1592 MCNAUGHTON RD

1597 MCNAUGHTON RD

1602 MCNAUGHTON RD

1605 MCNAUGHTON RD

1609 MCNAUGHTON RD

Residents whose properties remain on Evacuation Alert are reminded they must be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.

If residents returning home notice smoke or hot spots within areas under Alert or Order, they can call the Kelowna Fire Dispatch non-emergency line at 250-469-8577.

Residents of the McNaughton Rd area and Westbank First Nation IR#10 are returning to a neighborhood impacted by wildfire with full-to-partial structure loss in some areas. Residents are asked to stay off neighboring properties and respect the privacy of those who have experienced loss or damage.

Properties in these areas were without power for several days. Those affected by outages are advised to speak with their insurers about what to do with the contents of their home, including spoiled food, fridges and freezers before they begin to discard items. The Emergency Operations Centre has a program for curbside pickup of ruined fridges and freezers. For more information please visit, Fridge and freezer curbside pick-up and wildlife attractants.

Emergency services are working to get everyone home as soon as it is safe to do so and there is a systematic process of hazard assessments underway. For public safety and to allow fire crews to effectively work, please do not enter naturalized areas under Order. There is active firefighting underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.

The BC Wildfire Service Area Restriction within the vicinity of the McDougall Creek wildfire located adjacent to West Kelowna also remains until Sept 8, 2023, or until the Order is rescinded. Through the long weekend, Conservation Officers will be enforcing this Order.

As Evacuation Orders are downgraded, residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources to aid in their safe return:

Residents are asked to stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca.

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

For municipal and local government information such as landfill and transfer station hours, boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites: