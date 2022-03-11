More work on Bartley-Stevens-Shannon Lake Road roundabout in West Kelowna

With the arrival of spring, active transportation upgrades are ramping up across the city starting with Shannon Lake Road Active Transportation Corridor. This work will require a temporary closure during spring break to ease impacts to commuter and school traffic.

Beginning Saturday, March 19, Shannon Lake Road, from Bartley to Stevens Roads, will be closed to thru traffic for two weeks when traffic volumes are typically lower. This work accommodates Phase 2 of the Shannon Lake-Bartley-Stevens roundabout construction. Access will be maintained for emergency services personnel and transit.

Construction will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Detour routes will be in effect and motorists are reminded to drive with care through the area and watch for construction personnel.

Starting Monday, April 4 Shannon Lake Road is scheduled to reopen to daytime traffic and construction activities will shift to overnight work for approximately three weeks. An update will be provided prior to this phase of work.

Project improvements include pedestrian and cycling access in the Shannon Lake area and provide an active transportation corridor link to the West Kelowna Business Park. Sidewalks will be installed on Stevens Road from Dominion Road to Westlake Road and bicycle lanes will be added to both sides of Shannon Lake Road.

﻿The project is scheduled to be complete in summer 2022.