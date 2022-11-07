Moriello Hat Trick & Five Goal 3rd Period Help Warriors To 8-1 Win In Merritt

Jaiden Moriello notched his first career hat trick night while the West Kelowna Warriors scored five 3rd period goals in an 8-1 victory over the Merritt Centennials on Saturday night at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.

After a trip that was longer than usual and the game being delayed 15 minutes due to poor road conditions, the Warriors showed no lack of preparation for the contest and opened the scoring just 4:12 into the night as Michael Salandra buried his 6th goal of the season to put the visitors up by a marker.

Luke Devlin pried the puck free from a tie up on the side boards and chipped it down low for an awaiting Salandra, who took the puck from the left corner and walked the goal line before finding a small space through the blocker of Centennials goaltender Connor Sullivan to pick the corner for the goal and give the Warriors a 1-0 advantage.

Jaiden Moriello added to his team lead in goals as he collected his 8th of the campaign to give West Kelowna a 2-0 edge in the game at the 9:41 mark of the opening period. Moriello took a Ben MacDonald pass just inside the blue line and outwaited a defender on the right side as he delayed past the goaltender Sullivan to the right goal line before going from his forehand to his backhand and stuffing the puck in past the glove side to give the Warriors a 2-0 advantage.

West Kelowna earned their first power play of the game but it was the Centennials that took advantage of being a man down as Walker Erickson got the game within a marker at the 15:52 mark of the opening period. Christian Lowe had his shot from the slot go wide on the glove side of Warriors netminder Nicholas Cristiano with Erickson collecting the puck at the side of the net and wrapping around to the blocker side before sliding it over the goal line and cut the Warriors lead to 2-1.

The Warriors got themselves on a 5-on-3 power play following that goal but couldn’t convert and outshot Merritt by an 18-8 margin in the opening 20 minutes to lead by a goal heading into the middle frame.

The 2nd period saw just one goal come off the stick of Chris Duclair to restore the Warriors two-goal lead. After a sequence of two scoring chances, the puck came back to the slot where Felix Caron shuffled a pass to the right side as Duclair slid the puck through the legs of Sullivan from the slot for his 4th goal of the season and pushed the Warriors ahead by a 3-1 score at the 15:37 mark of the 2nd period and head into the 3rd frame with that lead.

The Warriors piled on in the 3rd period, scoring the first of their five-goal period at the 2:41 mark of the final frame as Moriello piotted his second of the game. The Warriors forward took the puck down the right-wing side and cut wide on a defender before dipping below the goal line and coming back to the net on the blocker side and scooping a shot over the blocker shoulder of Sullivan for his second of the night and a 4-1 Warriors lead.

Moriello completed the hat trick just moments later at the 4:09 mark of the final period with his 10th goal of the season. Isaiah Norlin shot from the right face-off circle that bounced off the right pad of Sullivan before Moriello collected in the left circle and buried past the blocker side of the Merritt goaltender for his first career hat-trick to give West Kelowna a 5-1 advantage.

The second goal of the game from Salandra pushed the Warriors ahead by a 6-1 score at the 10:57 mark of the period. Moriello wheeled around the offensive zone and got to the top of the right face-off circle before letting a shot go off the right pad of Sullivan and Salandra was waiting for the rebound in the left dot, finding the back of the net for his 7th goal of the season and a five-goal edge courtesy of a 5-on-3 power play marker.

On the same power play, the Warriors added another goal on the man advantage as Kailus Green notched his 5th goal of the season. Green knocked in a backdoor pass from Norlin in the from the left side and drilled his shot past the blocker of Sullivan for the 7-1 lead at the 11:53 mark of the final period.

Bobby May concluded the scoring in the game with his first career BCHL goal at the 12:35 mark of the period as he intercepted a pass in the left face-off circle and laced a shot over the blocker side of Sullivan to give the Warriors an 8-1 lead, the eventual final score.

Nicholas Cristiano earned his first career BCHL win with a 22 save performance on 23 shots while Connor Sullivan turned aside 36 of the 44 shots thrown his way in his first BCHL appearance.

FINAL SCORE: 8-1 Warriors

SHOTS ON GOAL: 44-23 Warriors

WARRIORS PP: 2/6

WARRIORS PK: 2/2

3 STARS:

1) Jaiden Moriello (3-1-4)

2) Alexi Van Houtte-Cachero (0-1-1)

3) Noah Laframboise (0-0-0)

Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Walker Erickson (1-0-1)

Attendance: 527

The Warriors (11-2-2-0) will head back home and take on the Vernon Vipers (7-7-1-0) for the second time in five days at Royal LePage Place on Tuesday night. It is “Total Tuesday” as tickets to the game are FREE courtesy of Total Restoration. Fans are encouraged to act fast and get their tickets before they are sold out. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM with tickets available at westkelownawarriors.ca.