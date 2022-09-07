Morning Costco shoppers find smoky surprise on roof of building

At approximately 09:45 a.m. Yesterday (Tuesday, September 6) the Kelowna Regional 911 Dispatch Center started receiving 911 calls reporting black smoke coming from the roof of Costco in the 2100 block of Baron Rd.

On route to the location a large column of black smoke was visible from Harvey Ave.

The first arriving crews entered the store and gained access to the roof from inside the building. It was discovered that some pressure washing work was being done by a contractor. While filling one of the four machines with gas, the gas ignited, flashed and set the machine on fire. The workers were able to perform some suppression prior to our arrival. KFD crews completed the extinguishment and checked the area for extension. Damage was contained to the machine and some staining/charring to the metal sheeting on the roof. No one was injured at the incident. The fire is accidental in nature. Alarms had not been activated in the store due to the location of the fire.

KFD responded with 3 engines, rescue unit, ladder truck and command vehicle with 15 personnel.