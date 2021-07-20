Most Downtown Evacuation Orders Lifted
Only one property still on evacuation order from a crane collapse in downtown Kelowna.
1450 Bertram St.
Property owners are encouraged to insepct their buildings to ensure safety of staff and customers.
Power has been restored, but gas has not been restored to 1441 St. Paul, 1449 St. Paul, and 1461 St. Paul.
The technical work of removing the remaining portion of the crane is complete.
2 more deaths over the weekend, 156 new cases58 were in the Interior Health region, where there are 179 active cases.
Strathcona Beach Park - Pathway constructionMinor disruptions are expected starting today.
Fully vaccinated Americans will be allowed into the country starting Aug. 9Easing of border measures extended to other foreign nationals almost a month later.