Most Downtown Evacuation Orders Lifted

Only one property still on evacuation order from a crane collapse in downtown Kelowna.

1450 Bertram St.

Property owners are encouraged to insepct their buildings to ensure safety of staff and customers.

Power has been restored, but gas has not been restored to 1441 St. Paul, 1449 St. Paul, and 1461 St. Paul.

The technical work of removing the remaining portion of the crane is complete.