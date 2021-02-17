"Most people in BC are doing the right thing"

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the COVID-19 response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting 427 new cases, including 20 epi-linked cases, for a total of 74,710 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 4,150 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. There are 232 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 63 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Currently, 7,238 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases. A further 69,167 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Since we last reported, we have had 90 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 236 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 18 in the Island Health region, 47 in the Interior Health region, 31 in the Northern Health region and five new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

"To date, 176,015 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., 26,030 of which are second doses. Immunization data is available on the COVID-19 dashboard: www.bccdc.ca

"There have been three new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,317 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost loved ones to COVID-19.

"There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks. The outbreaks at Sunnybank Retirement Home and Mountain View Manor are now over.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on all of us, but with kindness, compassion and care for those around us, we will see it through.

"Keeping our communities and each other strong is about taking care of our physical health and mental well-being, and supporting those around us to do the same.

"Most people in B.C. are doing the right thing, and we encourage everyone, in turn, to support friends and family to also continue to take precautions in their daily lives. It is not only our individual efforts that make the difference, but the power of all of us working together that helps break the chains of transmission.