Mother mourns 10 years later

It was 10 years ago - today - West Kelowna teenager Ashlee Hyatt was killed at a house party in Peachland.

The unnamed girl who stabbed Hyatt was eventually sentenced to 9 months in a correctional centre and 18 months probation.

Hyatt's mother, Charrie, told AM 1150 News, her main objective was protecting Ashlee's younger sister once the trial was over.

"Was there justice if she had to spend more time in jail and she wasn't a youth at the time, there might have been justice. I just believe that she was held accountable and she didn't walk away from it."

The family honoured Ashlee's life by dedicating a 'memorial bench' on Beach Avenue in her name.