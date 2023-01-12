Motionball and Big White Ski Resort to host Winter Games in support of Special Olympics

Motionball Kelowna, which is known for its popular Marathon of Sport event, is expanding to offer a local Winter Games, thanks to their new partnership with Big White Ski Resort.



This past year, the local fundraising event in support of Special Olympics Canada Foundation and Special Olympics British Columbia, surpassed $1 million dollars raised locally. Due to its popular demand, event organizers thought it was time they expand their local offering to include a winter games component.



"We are excited to partner with Big White Ski Resort to host our first ever Winter Games," says motionball Kelowna Director, Derek Fuhr. "motionball events provide a unique mix of fun, impact and social connection that not many events have. Participating alongside Special Olympic Athletes who are directly impacted by your support, and seeing how much it means to them, is a great feeling for all those involved."

WHEN: Saturday, January 21,2023 from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: Big White Ski Resort - Happy Valley Village

WHO: motionball Kelowna and Big White Ski Resort will bring together young professionals, and Special Olympics Athletes for a fun-filled day of winter activities at this year's first ever Winter Games - all in support of the Special Olympics.

WHAT: Teams of motionball supporters will enjoy a little friendly competition for a good cause, including a snowshoe relay race, dog sled relay race, tube rides, capture the flag and more.

WHY: Make an impact, enjoy a fun day at the hill, and receive a variety of benefits including a motionball toque, complimentary buffet lunch, 30 percent discount on lift tickets valid on Sunday January 22 and more.

motionball events provide opportunities for people with and without intellectual disabilities to interact, build lifelong friendships, and ultimately create more inclusive communities.

Time is running out. Learn more at motionball.com/kelowna or email derek@motionball.com.