Motor Vehicle Crash and fire leads to short Highway 1 closure

On September 7, 2023 at 5:38 am, local emergency crews and the RCMP were called to the scene of a motor vehicle collision along Highway 1 near Tappen Beach Road.

A vehicle left the highway clipped off a hydro pole and went down an embankment and began to burn.

Quick action by the local Fire Department put out the quickly spreading fire which had ignited the brush in the area.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 19 year old male from Salmon Arm, was transported to local hospital with multiple fractures as well as other injuries.

The highway was closed for a period of time while the crash scene and fire was stabilized.

Police continue to investigate the crash and alcohol involvement is being investigated as being a factor in the crash.

S/Sgt. Scott West, NCO i/c Salmon Arm RCMP Detachment