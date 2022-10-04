iHeartRadio

Motorcycle collision near Grindrod claims life of Clearwater woman


rcmp

On Friday, September 30, 2022, around 5:15 p.m., frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the 7100-block of Highway 97A near Grindrod.

The investigation has determined the motorcyclist was travelling in a group of riders when she unexpectedly lost control and was ejected from her bike. Despite life-saving efforts of those at scene, the 35-year old woman was pronounced deceased.

On behalf of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the deceased’s family and friends, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

 

