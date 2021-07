A Calgary man is dead after a motorcycle crash in the North Okanagan.

The 58 year-old died when his motorcycle collided with pickup truck on Highway 97-A near Enderby.

The crash happened at about 1:30 am Friday morning.

This death comes less than two weeks after a 58 year-old Salmon Arm woman dead after the motorcycle she was driving, crossed the centre line along Highway 97 and collided with a large commercial farm vehicle.