Motorcycle Seized - Dangerous Driver Off the Road

West Kelowna RCMP Officer was patrolling Shannon Lake Rd and Tallus Ridge Rd West Kelowna when he observed a black and blue Honda CBR 1000 that was reported to have expired insurance on September 14, 2022. The Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the bike rider looked back and accelerated from the posted speed limit of 50 Km hr to 100+ Km hr overtaking other vehicles in residential area; Officer disengaged and pulled to the curb and turned off his emergency equipment because of the concerns for the safety of the rider and the general public.

The Officer attended the registered owner’s address in West Kelowna and observed a Ford Escape leaving the residents. The Officer conducted a vehicle stop and spoke with the driver, identified as the wife of the owner of the motorcycle. The Officer was able to confirm the female driver was on her way to pick up her husband.

The Officer received information that the motorcycle was found parked and the rider seen running away.

Officers attended Stone Grove Cres and located the MC parked on the street. The Officer met with the owner who admitted to being the driver who fled.

The Officer issued several tickets under the BC Motor Vehicle Act including; Excessive Speed - No Insurance - Fail to Stop for police MVA and the MC was impounded for Seven days.

“Riding a motorcycle or any other motor vehicle at high speeds in a residential neighbourhood is not only dangerous to the operator, but to the public. If caught, you will lose your vehicle and certainly be fined, it’s not worth the risk” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP Regional Detachment.