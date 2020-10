A 60 year-old Okanagan man is dead after a motorcycle accident yesterday on Highway 33 and Goudie Road.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at around noon, when a Chevy Tracker crossed the centre line and struck a red Honda motorcycle.

The driver of the Tracker remained at the scene and alcohol has been ruled out as a possible cause of the crash.

If you witnessed the accident, you are asked to contact the RCMP.