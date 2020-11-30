Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision

Press release from Kelowna RCMP on November 30th, 2020:

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision on Sunday evening.

On November 29th, 2020 at approximately 7:20 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a two vehicle collision on Highway 33 at Gerstmar Road in Kelowna. An orange Honda motorcycle travelling westbound on Highway 33 struck the rear end of a grey sedan as it waited to make a left hand turn onto Gerstmar Road.

The 26-year-old male operator of the motorcycle was ejected. He was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services with what are believed to be serious, potentially life threatening, injuries.

“This collision is still under investigation, but speed is believed to have been a factor,” says Sgt Mark Booth of the Kelowna RCMP Traffic Section. “If you witnessed this collision but haven’t spoken to the police yet, we ask that you contact us at 250-762-3300.”