Motorhome goes up in flames in West Kelowna

Just before 4:00 am this morning, West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to a reported mobile home fire in the Ross Road area of West Kelowna.

On arrival, crews found a fully involved RV motorhome, that had apparently been parked in a small stand of trees on private property for several years. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and confirmed there were no occupants inside.

The 30 year old motorhome was destroyed by the fire, which had not been insured since the 1990s. A definitive fire cause may not be determined due to the extreme damage, but the fire is suspicious and remains under investigation.

Four WKFR Engines, a Command Unit and a two Safeties responded to the fire.

Thanks to the RCMP and BC Ambulance for their support during fire suppression operations.