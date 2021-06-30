Motorists take note!

Beginning on Monday, an east-bound right turn from Bernard Avenue to Glenmore Drive will be re-configured to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians.

Motorists are encouraged to detour around the area and commercial trucks will not be permitted to make right turns at this location while construction is underway. Construction is anticipated to be completed by the end of July.

This $60,000 project, partially funded by ICBC, is part of an initiative to improve right turns at several key intersections throughout the city.

A “smart right turn” forces the vehicle to enter the cross street at a sharper angle, reducing the turning radius, which causes drivers to slow down to complete the turn. The sharper entry angle also means that more of the intersection and cross street is within the driver’s immediate cone of vision allowing the driver to see oncoming traffic and pedestrians more clearly.