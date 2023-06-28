Mount Boucherie Pickleball Courts receive some TLC
The pickleball courts at the Mount Boucherie Sports Fields will be temporarily closed for required maintenance.
Work will include pressure washing and court resurfacing. The courts will be open for part of the Canada Day long weekend.
Pickleball court maintenance schedule:
- Friday, June 30 – courts will be closed for maintenance preparation.
- Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2 – courts will be open for all users.
- Monday, July 3 to Monday, July 10 – courts will be closed for resurfacing and installation of new black out fabric.
During the closure, pickleball users can play at the courts located at Anders Park (860 Anders Road, West Kelowna).
-
Canada Day fireworks in Kelowna cancelledIn a phone call with AM 1150 news Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas says himself and Renata Mills of Festivals Kelowna have made the decision to cancel the fireworks display to celebrate Canada Day.
-
Knox Mountain Fire Evacuation Orders downgraded to alerts: Central Okanagan Emergency OperationsEvacuation orders have been downgraded to alerts and will remain in effect for properties in Poplar Point, Knox Mountain, Magic Estates and Clifton areas
-
Knox Mountain Wildfire Update: now held according to BC Wildfire ServiceThe latest update from the BC Wildfire Service says they estimate the Knox Mountain blaze has reached a size of 6.5 Hectares.
-
Province of BC warns of wildfire dangers ahead of Canada Day long weekendResidents, travellers and campers are urged to use caution and remain vigilant to prevent fires while enjoying the outdoors over the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Boil Water Notice lifted ahead of long weekendThe City of Penticton, in collaboration with Interior Health, has rescinded the boil water notice effective immediately for the affected homes in the Wiltse and Evergreen neighbourhoods.
-
Boating Season Increases Risk of Mussel InvasionIn advance of the busy boating season, the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society (OASISS) and the Okanagan Basin Water Board (OBWB) want to remind everyone to clean, drain and dry their watercraft.
-
Tree Vandalism at Goodman Parkseveral holes were drilled into the trees, and it is suspected that poison was inserted.
-
Road paving on Ourtoland and Ogden Roads in West Kelowna starts next weekBeginning after the long weekend, traffic pattern changes will go into effect on Ogden and Ourtoland Roads for reconstruction work and paving as part of water transmission mains construction in the Sunnyside neighbourhood
-
Kelowna bike valet pilot ready for take offKelowna residents and visitors can take their summer to the next level thanks to a new downtown bike valet pilot launching tomorrow.