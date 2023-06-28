Mount Boucherie Pickleball Courts receive some TLC

The pickleball courts at the Mount Boucherie Sports Fields will be temporarily closed for required maintenance.

Work will include pressure washing and court resurfacing. The courts will be open for part of the Canada Day long weekend.

Pickleball court maintenance schedule:

Friday, June 30 – courts will be closed for maintenance preparation.

Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2 – courts will be open for all users.

Monday, July 3 to Monday, July 10 – courts will be closed for resurfacing and installation of new black out fabric.

During the closure, pickleball users can play at the courts located at Anders Park (860 Anders Road, West Kelowna).