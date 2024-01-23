Mount Boucherie Secondary School boys Basketball squad hosts and win 2nd Annual Joe Kolar Classic

The 2nd Annual Joe Kolar Classic (previously Westside Classic) Basketball tournament took place January 18-19 at Mount Boucherie Secondary. The event saw competition between eight Senior Boys teams from across BC and the Yukon.

Poor weather conditions in the Lower Mainland prevented Sardis Secondary from making the trip but the MBSS Junior Boys team was able to step in and fill their shoes at the last minute.

The event kicked off on Wednesday in MBSS with a high energy pep rally organized by the Senior Leadership team - and they really brought excitement to the school. We were happy to see a sea of red in support of the Bears!

Competition started Thursday with the host team playing South Okanagan Secondary, but not before a meaningful opening ceremony featuring the West Kelowna/Kelowna Firefighting Honour Guard.

The naming of this annual event honours a well-known community member and Kelowna firefighter Joe Kolar. Joe was a firefighter for 29 years before losing his battle with cancer. Joe was one of the most competitive basketball and volleyball players West Kelowna has produced in almost 40 years. He continually gave back to the community and young athletes even after his playing days were done. He helped coach numerous teams throughout West Kelowna including his own daughter's teams. The Joe Kolar Classic Basketball tournament is not only an opportunity for our community to come together but also a chance for us to give back to those who dedicate their lives to serving and protecting others.

MBSS Bear’s coach Kelly Broderick had this to say about him, “What a pleasure it has been to be a part of The Joe Kolar Classic. I had the amazing opportunity to grow up with Joe and feel extremely fortunate to call him a friend. This tournament is a celebration of Joe and what he stood for, community, competition, and hard work to actualize your dreams.”

The Bear’s ended up winning the championship beating Team Yukon in the final, Friday evening. The Most Valuable Player for the tournament was awarded to Nic Defreitas (MBSS) while the Most Outstanding Bear was awarded to Ethan Rishaug (MBSS).