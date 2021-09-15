Mount Law wildfire Area Restriction Order rescinded

Press release:

The BC Wildfire Service has RESCINDED the Area Restriction Order in the vicinity of the Mount Law wildfire (K52627) This Area Restriction Order rescind is effective September 15, 2021 at 1200 PDT.

The Mount Law wildfire has been classified as “Under Control” as of September 5, 2021. This means the fire has received sufficient suppression action to ensure no further spread.

The BC Wildfire Service reminds members of the public that the Mount Law wildfire is still an active job site and caution should be exercised at all times while travelling in the area. Even if an area restriction has been rescinded, officials still have the authority under the Wildfire Act and its regulations to order anyone to leave the area.

Before entering any area affected by a wildfire, members of the public should be aware that significant safety hazards may be present. Trees that have been damaged by fire might be unstable and could fall. Ash pits can be hard to detect and can remain hot long after the flames have died down.

Nearby communities may see smoke within the fire's perimeter over the coming weeks. Smoke appearing from within the fire perimeter and burned material is common; however, smoke that rises from green, unburned fuel or from outside a fire's perimeter should be reported.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air-quality advisories, visit: http://www.bcwildfire.ca or download the BC Wildfire App free for Apple and Android devices