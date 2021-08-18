Mount Law wildfire - still many small spot fires

Update: August 18, 3:55 p.m.

Mount Law remains an active fire area and there is currently no change in evacuation orders and alerts.

There are still many small spot fires within the fire perimeter. Due to the heat of the day, these may become more active and particularly visible overnight. Fire crews are actively supressing these fires.

If residents witness these spot fires threatening homes or other values or growing rapidly, they should call 9-1-1 immediately and fire crews will be directed to that area.

There are currently 15 properties with structures on evacuation order and an additional 11 unimproved properties on evacuation order. There are 479 properties with structures on evacuation alert and additional 558 unimproved properties in the alert area. For a map of Evacuation Alerts and Orders in effect in the Central Okanagan, visit cordemergency.ca/map.

Update: August 18, 11:30 a.m.

Crews continued to make good progress in holding the Mount Law wildfire overnight. Ten trucks and 32 personnel are working the area today with warming weather expected to show more hot spots.

Two properties on McIver Road have been downgraded from an evacuation order to an alert:

3660 McIver Road

3680 McIver Road

“I am grateful for all the support our community has received to battle to fire and we really appreciate the cooperation of residents with crews that are still working in the area,” said Jason Brolund, West Kelowna Fire Chief. “Crews from BC Wildfire and provincial fire departments including West Kelowna, North Cowichan, Willowbrook, Port Hardy, Port McNeill, Woss and Sundre Alberta as well as the RCMP and private equipment operators are all on the fire today and appreciate the warm reception from the Salvation Army and Emmanuel church who have provided meals and accommodation.”

15 properties remaining on evacuation order include:

3713 to 3725 Emerald Road

3658 to 3760 Gates Road

3250 Highway 97

3704 to 3770 Turnbull Road

Boundaries of the Evacuation Alert area include those properties north of Highway 97C South, including Paradise Valley, and all properties south and west of Glenrosa Road. A detailed map showing the remaining alert and order areas is available at cordemergency.ca.

Update: August 17, 4:00 p.m.

Crews have made substantial progress in holding the Mount Law wildfire with only one structure significantly damaged and one previously damaged outbuilding further compromised.

The evacuation order and alert areas related to the Mount Law wildfire have been reduced to allow most residents to return to their properties.

17 properties remaining on evacuation order include:

3713 to 3725 Emerald Road

3658 to 3760 Gates Road

3250 Highway 97

3660 to 3680 McIver Road

3704 to 3770 Turnbull Road

477 properties remain on Evacuation Alert area and includes:

4305 to 4495 Maxwell Road

4715 to 5078 Paradise Valley Drive

5039 to 5051 Trepanier Court

4414 to 4690 Trepanier Road

4965 to 4975 Venner Court

All properties south and west of Glenrosa Road, north of Highway 97 and to the Municipal boundary of West Kelowna that are not under existing Evacuation Order

A detailed map showing the rescinded alert and order areas is available at cordemergency.ca.

Returning residents are reminded that they may encounter various hazards on private properties as a result of the forest fire. Active fire suppression work continues throughout the area of the fire, be respectful and stay out of the way of emergency vehicles and crews. Do not block access to streets or properties.

Burnt trees with little or no limbs have limited structural support and may fall at any time. Burning root structures leave the surrounding ground unstable and extremely hot. Wild animals may have been affected by the fire. If you spot an animal in distress, keep your distance and contact the Conservation Office at 250-828-2551.

As there was an extended disruption in electrical service. Power may still be out in some areas but is being restored as quickly as possible. Check BC Hydro outages for information about your area.

When returning after a power outage, food in your fridge or freezer may no longer be safe to eat. Do not take any chances with the safety of your food. That Government of British Columbia has information on Food and Water Safety for residents affected by wildfires.

BC Emergency Preparedness has additional information for returning home after a wildfire.

Residents in the Alert areas are reminded to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, pre-register with ESS online at ess.gov.bc.ca, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

Residents can stay informed by signing up for e-updates at cordemergency.ca.

For more information about this wildfire, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates, or call the information line at 250-469-8490.

Update: August 17, 11:50 a.m.

Cooler temperatures and some light rain overnight provided some relief to crews but conditions remain extremely dry. The Mount Law fire is still classified out of control and continues to be active.

BC Wildfire and crews from local fire departments including West Kelowna, remained onsite overnight.

“There are currently 44 personnel in the area today. Our focus includes putting out hot spots, continuing patrols and completing damage assessments when it’s safe to do so,” said Jason Brolund, City of West Kelowna Fire Chief. “It’s critical for the safety of our crews and suppression efforts that all residents leave and stay out of evacuated areas.”

Evacuated residents can call 1-833-498-3770 to register and access assistance, such as lodging and food, from Emergency Support Services. The ESS reception centre at 1480 Sutherland is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. Evacuated residents are encouraged to register even if they have accommodations.

There has been a generous outpouring of support from the community. ESS has enough accommodation for evacuees at this time and offers of private accommodation cannot be coordinated at this time.

Residents in the Alert areas are reminded to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, pre-register with ESS online at ess.gov.bc.ca, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

For a map of Evacuation Alerts and Orders in effect in the Central Okanagan, visit cordemergency.ca/map.

Residents can stay informed by signing up for e-updates at cordemergency.ca.

Visitors from outside of the Central Okanagan should check DriveBC.ca to confirm highways are open before heading back home. Anyone wishing to check whether friends or family have been evacuated can use the “Find an address or place” search feature on the website at cordemergency.ca/map. Properties within the red outline are on Evacuation Order and properties within the amber outline are on Evacuation Alert.

Update: August 17, 5:26 a.m.

An additional 18 properties in the Regional District of the Central Okanagan and Peachland have been added to the Evacuation Alert area for the Mount Law Fire.

Properties added to the existing alert area are inclusive of 4740 Trepanier Road (northwest end) to 4980 Trepanier Road (southeast end) and include:

4850 to 4855 MacKinnon Road

4802 to 4995 Trepanier Road

4902 to 4975 Star Place

Residents in the Alert areas are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, pre-register with ESS online, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

The EOC has also expanded an Evacuation Order onto crown land in the southeast corner of the Mount Law fire. This expansion Order does not include any private property. The Gorman Mill site remains under evacuation alert.

All other Evacuation Alerts and Orders remain in effect. For a map of the affected properties in the Central Okanagan, visit the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website.

New way to connect with ESS

Evacuated residents can now call 1-833-498-3770 to register and access assistance, such as lodging and food, from Emergency Support Services. Evacuees may also want to contact their insurance providers for additional guidance.

Current Status

The Mount Law fire remains out of control and continues to be active. BC Wildfire lists the estimated size at 800 hectares. Cooler temperatures and some light rain are helping on the front lines but extremely dry conditions remain. Central Okanagan and BC Wildfire Fire crews will continue suppression efforts in the area on the ground into the night.

People are asked to stay away from areas close to the fires to ensure the access and safety of first responders. Boaters should avoid areas of the lake being used by air support.

Residents can stay informed by signing up for e-updates on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website.

Visitors from outside of the Central Okanagan should check DriveBC to confirm highways are open before heading back home.

Anyone wishing to check whether friends or family have been evacuated can use the “Find an address or place” search feature on Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website. Properties within the red outline are on Evacuation Order and properties within the amber outline are on Evacuation Alert.

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only call 9-1-1 in case of emergency.

Call *5555 on a cell phone to report a wildfire.

Monitor the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website, Facebook page, or Twitter for official situation updates and preparedness information.

For more information about this wildfire, visit the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website, sign up for e-updates, or call the information line at 250-469-8490.

Update: August 16, 11:30 a.m.

8 trucks from six local fire departments are on the job in Glenrosa today working for the Mount Law wildfire, that's 25 structural fire fighters.

"We are actively fighting fires in the backyards of homes on a number of streets in Upper Glenrosa and will continue to do that for the rest of the day," explains West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund. "That's our primary objective - to protect the structures on a number of streets in residential areas in the Glenrosa neighborhood."

Brolund adds that a small number of structures have sustained damage.

The air battle resumed first thing this morning and will continue, with part of the focus on Gorman's Mill.

Update: August 16, 9:03 a.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations reporting indications of limited structural damage from the Mount Law fire this morning.

Evolving conditions have prevented crews from completing a full assessment.

More information will provided as it becomes available.

Cooler temperatures are forecast for today and tomorrow, but fires remain out of control and are expected to be active today. Central Okanagan and BC Wildfire Fire crews will continue suppression efforts on the ground and in the air today. People are asked to stay away from areas close the fires to ensure the access and safety of first responders. Boaters should avoid areas of the lake being used by air support.

Update: August 16, 8:43 a.m.

All evacuees from the Mount Law wildfire are now being directed to register with the Salvation Army.

"Evacuees can register at the Salvation Army at 1480 Sutherland Avenue," says Emergency Operations Centre, Emergency Program Coordinator, Sandra Follack. "We did have a secondary site opened up temporarily but that's no longer required at this time. It was at Mount Boucherie and it was to alleviate some of the traffic that would be coming into the downtown Kelowna area. We got them to back up the Salvation Army site. Our ESS volunteers have been moved back over the Salvation Army today."

Emergency services are available to those in need of support.

"The Salvation Army and reception centre work for any residents in the West Kelowna area that have been evacuated, that do not have insurance or are trying to find a hotel and get food and lodging because they've been asked to leave due to the order," says Follack. "So they can go to the Salvation Army. They get hotel accommodations, and get some assistance with food and clothing."

Those requiring assistance can report to ESS reception at 1480 Sutherland Avenue today, open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Update: August 16, 8:00 a.m.

A tense night and now a tense day - as the Mount Law wildfire continues to burn out of control in the hills above Glenrosa.

Public Information Officer Lisa Ruether says crews are working hard to get the fire under control- which has 460 home on evacuation order.

"Anyone that has been put on evacuation order is asked to stay out of the area," explains Ruether. "And we are also asking people to stay out of the lake area - so that emergency responders can effectively perform their duties."

Some properties in Peachland and Regional District of the Central Okanagan are also on alert.

Ruether says an update from Emergency Operations will take place later today.

Updates and more information is available at cordemergency.ca

Update: August 16, 12:50 a.m.

The Mount Law wildfire remains a dynamic and evolving situation. Additional Evacuation Alerts have now been issued for 60 properties, including some within Peachland and the Regional District of the Central Okanagan (RDCO), as follows:

4305 to 4495 Maxwell Road

5039 to 5051 Trepanier Court

4965 to 4975 Venner Court

4715 to 5078 Paradise Valley Drive

4414 to 4690 Trepanier Road

4995 Trepanier Road

4850 to 5090 MacKinnon Road

The Evacuation Order for approximately 460 properties put in place earlier Sunday evening remains in effect and includes:

4713 MacKinnon Road

5000 Glenrosa Road (Bull Mountain Resort – formerly Crystal Mountain Resort)

4425 Glenrosa Road (Telemark Nordic Club)

3237 to 3530 Carre Road

3237 to 3512 Corine Road

3372 to 3725 Emerald Road

3496 Fenton Road

3318 to 3475 Gill Road

3280 to 3802 Glenrosa Road

3301 to 3583 McKellar Road

3230 to 3525 Preston Road

3325 to 3770 Turnbull Road

All properties east of Gates Rd. to Glenrosa Rd.

Residents on Evacuation Order should leave their properties immediately.

Properties that remain on Evacuation Alert include:

All other properties in the Glenrosa neighbourhood

226 properties in the area west of Glen Canyon and Goats Peak, inclusive of 3801 Gellatly Road south (north end) to 300 Seclusion Bay Rd (south end).

Residents in the Alert area are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, consider staying with friends or family in another area of the Central Okanagan, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

A detailed map is available showing affected properties at cordemergency.ca. Residents can stay informed by signing up for e-updates at cordemergency.ca.

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only call 9-1-1 in case of emergency.

Call *5555 on a cell phone to report a wildfire.

Monitor cordemergency.ca, the CORD Facebook page or their Twitter account for official situation updates and preparedness information.

Update: August 15, 11:15 p.m.

The Mount Law wildfire continues to expand beyond the Glenrosa area of West Kelowna.

Additional Evacuation Alerts have now been issued for 226 properties in the area west of Glen Canyon and Goats Peak, inclusive of 3801 Gellatly Road south (north end) to 300 Seclusion Bay Rd (south end), bringing the total on Evacuation Alert to approximately 1900.

The Evacuation Order for approximately 460 properties put in place earlier Sunday evening includes all properties east of Gates Rd. to Glenrosa Rd.

Residents on Evacuation Order should leave their properties immediately.

All other properties in the Glenrosa neighbourhood remain on Evacuation Alert. Residents in the area are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment's notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

A detailed map is available showing affected properties at cordemergency.ca. Residents can stay informed by signing up for e-updates at cordemergency.ca.

All residents on evacuation order should report to the Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre to receive any assistance and lodging. Evacuees can pre-register with ESS online at ess.gov.bc.ca. The Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre for evacuated residents specific to the Mount Law wildfire has now been relocated to the gymnasium at Mount Boucherie School to better accommodate registrants 2751 Cameron Road, West Kelowna.

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only call 9-1-1 in case of emergency.

Call *5555 on a cell phone to report a wildfire.

Monitor cordemergency.ca, facebook.com/cordemergency or twitter.com/CO_emerg for official situation updates and preparedness information

For more information about this wildfire, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates, or call the information line at 250-469-8490.

Update: August 15, 10:30 p.m.

The evacuation order in Glenrosa has been expanded.

Residents of all properties east of Gates Rd. to Glenrosa Rd. are to leave immeidately.

RCMP have Glenrosa Rd. closed except for those leaving the neighbourhood.

The Mount Law wildife has now come over the top of the hill and is clearly visible through the westside and from the Upper Mission.

All other properties in Glenrosa remain on evacuation alert.

Additional firefighters and equipment have joined the ground battle.

At last estimate, BC Wildfire pegged the blaze at 40 hectares and growing in the wind.

They have also said it was human caused.

Update: August 15, 8:30 p.m.

Mt. Law Wildfire

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has been activated to support BC Wildfire Service crews fighting the Mt. Law wildfire in West Kelowna (north of Highway 97C, southwest of the Glenrosa neighbourhood).

An evacuation order has been issued for properties in the immediate area of the fire. Residents on evacuation order should leave their properties immediately. In addition a State of Local Emergency has been declared for the City of West Kelowna.

The properties on Evacuation Order are:

4713 MacKinnon Road

5000 Glenrosa Road (Bull Mountain Resort – formerly Crystal Mountain Resort)

4425 Glenrosa Road (Telemark Nordic Club)

3237 to 3530 Carre Road

3237 to 3512 Corine Road

3372 to 3725 Emerald Road

3496 Fenton Road

3318 to 3475 Gill Road

3280 to 3802 Glenrosa Road

3301 to 3583 McKellar Road

3230 to 3525 Preston Road

3325 to 3770 Turnbull Road

A detailed map is available showing affected properties at cordemergency.ca. Due to aggressive fire activity and wind conditions, it is anticipated that additional properties may be placed on Evacuation Order and/or Alert later this (Sunday) evening. Residents can stay informed by signing up for e-updates at cordemergency.ca.

All residents on evacuation order should leave their properties immediately, be prepared to be away from their homes for an extended period of time, and report to Emergency Social Services (ESS). Evacuees can pre-register with ESS online at ess.gov.bc.caopen_in_new.

An Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre for evacuated residents specific to the Mt. Law wildfire has been set up at Jim Lind Arena located at 2760 Cameron Road, West Kelowna.

Evacuees will still need to visit the ESS Reception Centre in order to receive the appropriate supplier forms as specific paperwork is required in order to access these services. ESS volunteers are available, as needed, to help affected Central Okanagan residents. Residents that are evacuated from their homes must report to the reception centre to receive any assistance and lodging.

Residents of Glenrosa above Gates Road are being evacuated as a precaution as a result of the wildfire burning out of control near the Visitors Centre along Highway 97C.

The rest of Glenrosa is on evacuation alert.

Four water bombers and at least one helicopter are working the fire as long as there is enough light to fly.

West Kelowna Fire Department is on the ground.

The flames being fanned by the gusting wind.

Update: August 15, 6:30 p.m.

Four water bombers can be seen flying into the fire zone.

One lane westbound on the Connector is closed.

The fire is growing quickly in the strong gusting wind.

Update: August 15, 6:00 p.m.

Strong gusting wind fanning the flames.

Fire crews now on the scene.

One helicopter can be seen dropping buckets of water.

Original: August 15, 5:30 p.m.

There are few details.

The smoke can be seen all around the area.

AM1150 will update the story as more information becomes available.