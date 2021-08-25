Mount Law wildfire update: BC Wildfire Service

Update: August 25, 9:08 a.m.

With cold temperatures, high humidity and some precipitation over the fireground, the fire has slowly spread down slop in the south towards the guard above the highway 97C.

Crews today will be conducting planned hand ignitions along the 97C highway (Okanagan connector) in the south west corner of the fire. These ignitions will be commencing after 1100 and will be highly visible and will be conducted outside of the road corridor. One west bound lane on the connector 97C will remain closed to traffic for the safety of crews and motorists. Please follow directions of Highway and emergency workers and drive to the conditions.

While the threat has eased through much of the fire with mild weather conditions, it is still uncontained in areas and crews are working for containment during this period of mild weather. The IMT is continually reviewing Evacuation Orders and Alerts and will communicate with partners and the local districts any recommendations.

Update: August 25, 4:16 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Mount Law wildfire remains at 800 hectares and out of control.

BCWS states that with cold temperatures, high humidity and some precipitation, the fire has slowly spread down slope in the south towards the guard above Highway 97C. Crews will be conducting very small, planned hand ignitions to burn small pockets of fuel between the fire and the guard around all areas of the fire. While the threat has eased through much of the fire with mild weather conditions, it is still uncontained in areas and crews are working for containment during this period of mild weather.

“The Mount Law Wildfire remains active and West Kelowna and Peachland Fire Rescue crews are working alongside BC Wildfire to continue to support fire suppression efforts,” said Jason Brolund, Fire Chief of West Kelowna Fire Rescue. “We would like to thank the public for reporting flare ups and any further risks to structures.”

The following properties remain on Evacuation Order:

4713 MacKinnon Road

3250 Highway 97

Evacuation Alert areas remain in effect; find a detailed map showing properties on Order and Alert or enter your address to search at cordemergency.ca.

Residents in the Alert areas are reminded to be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, pre-register with ESS online at ess.gov.bc.ca, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

An area restriction remains in place for public safety reasons, and the public is reminded to maintain a safe distance from the fire and all fire suppression activity.

One west bound lane on the Connector 97C is closed to traffic for the safety of crews and motorists. Please follow directions of highway and emergency workers and drive (according) to the conditions. Motorists are reminded they should not be stopping along the highway to observe or take photos of the wildfire and to allow crews to safely do their work. Motorists are to follow the direction of highway crews.

For more information about the Mount Law wildfire, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates, follow Central Okanagan Emergency Operations social media channels at facebook.com/cordemergency or twitter.com/CO_emerg, or call the information line at 250-469-8490.

Update: August 23, 3:23 p.m.

Due to reduced fire activity on the north end of the Mount Law wildfire following lowering temperatures and increased precipitation, one property on Turnbull Road and two properties on Emerald Road have been downgraded from evacuation order to alert today.

"We are grateful to return nearly all West Kelowna residents to their homes today and want to thank them for their cooperation,” said Jason Brolund, Fire Chief of West Kelowna Fire Rescue. “The Mount Law wildfire remains active and considered out of control. We would like to thank BC Wildfire Service for standing alongside us and for continually increasing resources to help fire suppression efforts.”

The following properties downgraded from evacuation order to alert are:

3713 and 3725 Emerald Road

3770 Turnbull Road

The following properties remain on evacuation order:

4713 MacKinnon Road

3250 Highway 97

All other evacuation alerts and orders remain in place. A detailed map showing the remaining alert and order areas is available at cordemergency.ca/map.

Returning residents are reminded that they may encounter various hazards on private properties as a result of the forest fire. Crews continue fire suppression in the area, and residents should stay out of the way of emergency vehicles and crews.

Residents in the alert areas are reminded to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, pre-register with ESS online at ess.gov.bc.ca, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

Evacuated residents can call 1-833-498-3770 to register and access assistance, such as lodging and food, from Emergency Support Services (ESS). The ESS reception centre at 1480 Sutherland Avenue, Kelowna, is open until 6 p.m. today. Evacuated residents are encouraged to register even if they have accommodations.

An area restriction remains in place for public safety reasons, and the public is reminded to maintain a safe distance from the fire and all fire suppression activity.

Motorists are reminded they should not be stopping along the highway to observe or take photos of the wildfire and to allow crews to safely do their work. Motorists are to follow the direction of highway crews.

For more information about the Mount Law wildfire, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates, follow Central Okanagan Emergency Operations social media channels at facebook.com/cordemergency or twitter.com/CO_emerg, or call the information line at 250-469-8490.

Update: August 23, 9:18 a.m.

With cold temperatures, high humidity and some precipitation over the fire ground, the fire has slowly spread down slop in the south towards the guard above the highway 97C.



Last night crews conducted planned hand ignitions along this guard to burn excess fuel between the guard and the fire. These ignitions were successful and further small, planned hand ignitions will occur today around all parts of the fire to burn pockets of fuel between the fire and the guards.



While the threat has eased through much of the fire with mild weather conditions, it is still uncontained in areas and crews are working for containment during this period of mild weather. The IMT is continually reviewing Evacuation Orders and Alerts and will communicate with partners and the local districts any recommendations.

Update: August 22, 4:55 p.m.

Due to reduced fire activity on the north end of the Mount Law wildfire, four properties on Turnbull Road have been downgraded from evacuation order to an alert.

“We saw some rain today in the wildfire area, which has helped the efforts of our fire crews and resulted in a decrease in fire activity,” said Jason Brolund, Fire Chief of West Kelowna Fire Rescue. “Crews continue to make good progress on the Mount Law wildfire, which remains active and out of control.”

The properties downgraded to evacuation alert include:

3704 Turnbull Road

3724 Turnbull Road

3725 Turnbull Road

3740 Turnbull Road

The following properties remain on evacuation order:

3713 and 3725 Emerald Road

3770 Turnbull Road

4713 MacKinnon Road

3250 Highway 97

All other evacuation alerts and orders remain in place. A detailed map showing the remaining alert and order areas is available at cordemergency.ca/map.

Returning residents are reminded that they may encounter various hazards on private properties as a result of the forest fire. Crews continue fire suppression in the area, and residents should stay out of the way of emergency vehicles and crews.

Residents in the alert areas are reminded to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, pre-register with ESS online at ess.gov.bc.ca, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

Evacuated residents can call 1-833-498-3770 to register and access assistance, such as lodging and food, from Emergency Support Services (ESS). The ESS reception centre at 1480 Sutherland Avenue, Kelowna, is open until 6 p.m. today. Evacuated residents are encouraged to register even if they have accommodations.

An area restriction remains in place for public safety reasons, and the public is reminded to maintain a safe distance from the fire and all fire suppression activity.

Motorists are reminded they should not be stopping along the highway to observe or take photos of the wildfire and to allow crews to safely do their work. Motorists are to follow the direction of highway crews.

For more information about the Mount Law wildfire, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates, follow Central Okanagan Emergency Operations social media channels at facebook.com/cordemergency or twitter.com/CO_emerg, or call the information line at 250-469-8490.

Update: August 22, 12:59 p.m.

The Mount Law wildfire remains at 800 hectares in size, and crews will continue suppression efforts throughout the day. All evacuation orders and alerts for the fire remain in place.

At this time, crews have completed planned ignitions on the northern perimeter of the fire near Preston and Carre roads in West Kelowna. BC Wildfire Service may continue conducting small, planned ignitions today targeting the north, east and west perimeters of the fire.

“We want to remind residents that for their safety and that of emergency personnel they must not access the wildfire area or attempt to fight the fire on their own,” said Jason Brolund, Fire Chief of West Kelowna Fire Rescue. “The Mount Law wildfire remains active and considered out of control. Residents can be assured that we have a plan in place and are fighting fires where and when it is safe to do so.”

In addition to 82 firefighters from BC Wildfire Service, firefighting efforts are being supported by 33 structural firefighters from six fire departments along with 10 trucks and other equipment. If residents witness any spot fires threatening homes or other areas showing rapid growth, they should call 9-1-1 immediately, and fire crews will be directed to that area.

A detailed map of current Evacuation Alerts and Orders is available at cordemergency.ca/map.

The Emergency Support Services reception centre at 1480 Sutherland Avenue is open from noon until 6 p.m. today. Evacuated residents can also call 1-833-498-3770 to register and access assistance from Emergency Support Services. Evacuated residents are encouraged to register even if they have accommodations, in case emergency officials need to contact them.

For more information about the Mount Law wildfire, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates, follow our social media channels facebook.com/cordemergency or twitter.com/CO_emerg or call the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre information line at 250-469-8490.

Update: August 21, 11:55 a.m.

As crews on the ground continue work to suppress the Mount Law wildfire, planned ignitions are underway on the south end of Preston and Carre Roads in West Kelowna. The area is under an active Evacuation Order, but crews, flames and smoke will be highly visible. These planned ignitions are being managed by crews on the ground and will burn into the wildland.

Planned ignitions help fire fighting efforts by proactively burning various combustible materials (such as dry leaves, branches and needles on the ground) to help control the fire perimeter and keep the area safe for firefighters, emergency personnel and residents’ homes.

Planned ignitions will continue throughout the weekend on the Mount Law wildfire including on the south and north side as weather conditions allow. Residents can expect to see visible flames and smoke as a result of continued suppression efforts.

An area restriction has been implemented for public safety reasons. The public is asked to maintain a safe distance from the fire and all fire suppression activity.

Motorists are reminded they should not be stopping along the highway to observe or take photos of the wildfire and to allow crews to safely do their work. Motorists are to follow the direction of highway crews.

A detailed map of current Evacuation Alerts and Orders is available at cordemergency.ca/map.

For more information about this wildfire, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates, or call the information line at 250-469-8490.

Update: August 21, 11:08 a.m.

The Mount Law wildfire remains at 800 hectares in size and crews will continue their suppression efforts throughout the day, including planned ignitions that may result in visible flames and smoke throughout the area. All evacuation orders and alerts for the fire remain in place.

At this time crews have established fire guards on the north, east and west sides of the fire. Today fire efforts will be focused on the south and south west perimeter of the fire.

BC Wildfire Services planned ignitions will target the south west corner of Drought Hill between the Mount Law fire perimeter and Highway 97C (Coquihalla Connector). Planned ignitions slated for last night did not proceed due to unfavorable conditions.

The wildfire is visible from Highway 97C and for the safety of travellers, motorists should not be stopping along the highway to observe or take photos of the wildfire and to allow crews to safely do their work. Motorists are to follow the direction of highway crews.

BC Wildfire crews have 45 firefighters and 31 pieces of heavy equipment on the ground in addition to fire fighting efforts being supported by firefighters from six fire departments (West Kelowna, Sundre Alberta, Woss Lake, Pt. McNeill, North Cowichan, Willowbrook). Four helicopters will continue to action the fire throughout the day.

“West Kelowna firefighters were out all night and will keep working aggressively today to fight the fire in tandem with the BC Wildfire Service, hitting the fire perimeter and monitoring hot spots,” says Jason Brolund, Fire Chief of West Kelowna Fire Rescue.

A detailed map is available at cordemergency.ca/map.

Last night's highly visible fire activity on the Mount Law fire is a reminder to all residents the fire is still considered out of control and residents need to continue to be vigilant. Residents can stay informed by signing up for e-updates at cordemergency.ca.

If residents witness any spot fires threatening homes or other areas showing rapid growth, they should call 9-1-1 immediately and fire crews will be directed to that area.

Wild animals may have been affected by the fire. If you spot an animal in distress, keep your distance and contact the Conservation Office at 250-828-2551.

BC Emergency Preparedness has additional information for returning home after a wildfire.

The Emergency Support Services reception centre at 1480 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna is open until 6 p.m. Evacuated residents can also call 1-833-498-3770 to register and access assistance, such as lodging and food, from Emergency Support Services. Evacuated residents are encouraged to register even if they have accommodations in case emergency officials need to contact them.

Residents in the Alert areas are reminded to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, pre-register with ESS online at ess.gov.bc.ca, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

Update: August 21, 9:05 a.m.

Last night's planned ignitions for a 35ha area were cancelled late due to weather conditions and forecast precipitation. No precipitation was recorded on the fire ground last night, however humidity has increased today.

Today crews will continue mopping up where the fire has met guards and guards will continue to be built where machines can access.

Some small planned hand ignitions will occur today on the northern side of the fire to burn small pockets of fuel between the fire and the guard. Smoke increase should be expected when this occurs.

It is anticipated planned ignitions of approx. 35ha will occur in the coming days as a weather window of opportunity arises. The size of these planned ignitions will decrease due to the fire slowly burning in those areas.

Skimmers were used yesterday to cool the fire and slow spread towards the south and east. The fire will however maintain a high visibility throughout today and over night tonight whilst crews continue to work to contain this fire.

The BC Wildfire Service ask that motorists do not stop on the highway to take photo's or slow down to take photos as this can and will cause motor vehicle collisions.

Update: August 20, 6:44 p.m.

Favourable weather has helped the efforts of crews fighting the Mount Law wildfire. As a result, eight properties on Gates Road have been downgraded from an evacuation order to an alert:

3658 to 3760 Gates Road

Although weather conditions are helping crews, all other existing orders and alerts remain in place. A detailed map is available at cordemergency.ca/map.

Residents returning to their properties are reminded that they may encounter various hazards as a result of the forest fire. As active fire suppression work continues throughout the area of the fire, please stay out of the way of emergency vehicles and crews. Do not block access to streets or properties.

“Crews are continuing fire suppression efforts within the fire perimeter and will monitor overnight,” says Jason Brolund, Fire Chief of West Kelowna Fire Rescue. BC Wildfire crews continue to action active fire areas on the hillsides with both air and ground support.

Firefighting efforts are being supported by 33 structural firefighters from six fire departments (West Kelowna, Sundre Alberta, Woss Lake, Pt. McNeill, North Cowichan, Willowbrook) along with 10 trucks and other equipment.

“Residents in the area can expect to see smoke and burning materials throughout the next few days as the fire burns near the top of the mountain but residents can be assured that West Kelowna crews, together with Peachland Fire Rescue, are closely monitoring conditions and will control the flare ups as necessary,” says Brolund.

Additional smoke or fire may also be visible because of controlled ignitions to strengthen fireguards.

The wildfire is visible from Highway 97C (Okanagan Connector) and for the safety of travellers, motorists are asked to refrain from stopping along the highway to observe the wildfire.

If residents witness any spot fires threatening homes or other areas showing rapid growth, they should call 9-1-1 immediately and fire crews will be directed to that area.

Burnt trees with little or no limbs have limited structural support and may fall at any time. Burning root structures leave the surrounding ground unstable and extremely hot. Wild animals may have been affected by the fire. If you spot an animal in distress, keep your distance and contact the Conservation Office at 250-828-2551.

BC Emergency Preparedness has additional information for returning home after a wildfire.

The Emergency Support Services reception centre at 1480 Sutherland Avenue is open until 6 p.m. Evacuated residents can also call 1-833-498-3770 to register and access assistance, such as lodging and food, from Emergency Support Services. Evacuated residents are encouraged to register even if they have accommodations in case emergency officials need to contact them.

Residents in the Alert areas are reminded to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, pre-register with ESS online at ess.gov.bc.ca, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

Residents can stay informed by signing up for e-updates at cordemergency.ca.

Visitors from outside of the Central Okanagan should check DriveBC.ca to confirm highways are open before heading back home. Anyone wishing to check whether friends or family have been evacuated can use the “Find an address or place” search feature on the website at cordemergency.ca/map. Properties within the red outline are on Evacuation Order and properties within the amber outline are on Evacuation Alert.

For more information about this wildfire, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates, or call the information line at 250-469-8490.

Update: August 19, 12:31 p.m.

More favourable weather conditions are helping first responders as they continue to work on the Mt. Law wildfire. While this is good news, BC Wildfire reports the 800-hectare blaze remains out of control.

As a result, all evacuation orders and alerts remain in place and have not been changed. A detailed map is available at cordemergency.ca/map.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund says “We have 33 structural firefighters from six fire departments (West Kelowna, Sundre Alberta, Woss Lake, Pt. McNeill, North Cowichan, Willowbrook) and 10 trucks and equipment on the fire lines today. They’re continuing to extinguish hot spots and flare ups around homes within the fire perimeter in order to make the areas safe with the goal of eventually rescinding the evacuation order. BC Wildfire crews continue to action active fire areas on the hillsides with both air and ground support.”

If residents witness any spot fires threatening homes or other values or growing rapidly, they should call 9-1-1 immediately and fire crews will be directed to that area.

Brolund adds, “West Kelowna Fire Rescue thanks all residents for the massive outpouring of support. While we appreciate their generosity, we’re unable to accept donations of food and other supplies. Instead,” he says, “we would really rather residents and property owners help us protect their properties by practising FireSmart techniques.”

Residents on Alert returning to their properties may encounter various hazards as a result of the forest fire. As active fire suppression work continues throughout the area of the fire, please stay out of the way of emergency vehicles and crews. Do not block access to streets or properties.

Burnt trees with little or no limbs have limited structural support and may fall at any time. Burning root structures leave the surrounding ground unstable and extremely hot. Wild animals may have been affected by the fire. If you spot an animal in distress, keep your distance and contact the Conservation Office at 250-828-2551.

BC Emergency Preparedness has additional information for returning home after a wildfire.

The Emergency Support Services reception centre at 1480 Sutherland Avenue is open until 6 p.m. Evacuated residents can also call 1-833-498-3770 to register and access assistance, such as lodging and food, from Emergency Support Services. Evacuated residents are encouraged to register even if they have accommodations in case emergency officials need to contact them.

Residents in the Alert areas are reminded to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, pre-register with ESS online at ess.gov.bc.ca, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

Residents can stay informed by signing up for e-updates at cordemergency.ca.

Update: August 19, 11:40 a.m.

Flare ups, like the one last night at the Mount law fire are common.

Noelle Kekula with BC wildifre service says we could continue to this happening on all of our wildfires.

Kekula says people can call in, but know when it's a wildfire of note (like Mount Law) crews are on the ground and machines are building guards.

"Don't panic, we do know about them," Kekula adds. "This is just the fire reminding us that it's there and not to get complacent."

Kekual adds that flare ups could happen until there is snow on the ground.

Update: August 19, 9:33 a.m.

There has been a flare up in the Mount Law wildfire fire burning in Glenrosa.

Homeowners in the Trepanier area above Peachland say it appears to have crept closer to Hwy 97C.

Several photos and videos appeared on social media yesterday and last night, showing apparent growth in fhe fire.

Yesterday afternoon, the fire was handed over to the Okanagan Complex IMT and crews in conjunction with the BCWS Penticton Zone office and field crews.

Today, additional crews have been put on the fire and they will continue to build hand and machine guards around this fire and keep it away from the 97C and homes along the south, east and north.

A guard constructed along the northern flank was completed on August 15, and the extension of the guard along the western flank down to Highway 97C has been completed.

Local fire departments have been assisting around the properties in the north and their assistance is greatly appreciated by the BCWS.

Update: August 19, 4:08 a.m.

Mount Law remains an active fire area and there is currently no change in evacuation orders and alerts.

There are still many small spot fires within the fire perimeter. Due to the heat of the day, these may become more active and particularly visible overnight. Fire crews are actively supressing these fires.

If residents witness these spot fires threatening homes or other values or growing rapidly, they should call 9-1-1 immediately and fire crews will be directed to that area.

There are currently 15 properties with structures on evacuation order and an additional 11 unimproved properties on evacuation order. There are 479 properties with structures on evacuation alert and additional 558 unimproved properties in the alert area.

For a map of Evacuation Alerts and Orders in effect in the Central Okanagan, visit cordemergency.ca/map.

Update: August 18, 11:30 a.m.

Crews continued to make good progress in holding the Mount Law wildfire overnight. Ten trucks and 32 personnel are working the area today with warming weather expected to show more hot spots.

Two properties on McIver Road have been downgraded from an evacuation order to an alert:

3660 McIver Road

3680 McIver Road

“I am grateful for all the support our community has received to battle to fire and we really appreciate the cooperation of residents with crews that are still working in the area,” said Jason Brolund, West Kelowna Fire Chief. “Crews from BC Wildfire and provincial fire departments including West Kelowna, North Cowichan, Willowbrook, Port Hardy, Port McNeill, Woss and Sundre Alberta as well as the RCMP and private equipment operators are all on the fire today and appreciate the warm reception from the Salvation Army and Emmanuel church who have provided meals and accommodation.”

15 properties remaining on evacuation order include:

3713 to 3725 Emerald Road

3658 to 3760 Gates Road

3250 Highway 97

3704 to 3770 Turnbull Road

Boundaries of the Evacuation Alert area include those properties north of Highway 97C South, including Paradise Valley, and all properties south and west of Glenrosa Road. A detailed map showing the remaining alert and order areas is available at cordemergency.ca.

Update: August 17, 4:00 p.m.

Crews have made substantial progress in holding the Mount Law wildfire with only one structure significantly damaged and one previously damaged outbuilding further compromised.

The evacuation order and alert areas related to the Mount Law wildfire have been reduced to allow most residents to return to their properties.

17 properties remaining on evacuation order include:

3713 to 3725 Emerald Road

3658 to 3760 Gates Road

3250 Highway 97

3660 to 3680 McIver Road

3704 to 3770 Turnbull Road

477 properties remain on Evacuation Alert area and includes:

4305 to 4495 Maxwell Road

4715 to 5078 Paradise Valley Drive

5039 to 5051 Trepanier Court

4414 to 4690 Trepanier Road

4965 to 4975 Venner Court

All properties south and west of Glenrosa Road, north of Highway 97 and to the Municipal boundary of West Kelowna that are not under existing Evacuation Order

A detailed map showing the rescinded alert and order areas is available at cordemergency.ca.

Returning residents are reminded that they may encounter various hazards on private properties as a result of the forest fire. Active fire suppression work continues throughout the area of the fire, be respectful and stay out of the way of emergency vehicles and crews. Do not block access to streets or properties.

Burnt trees with little or no limbs have limited structural support and may fall at any time. Burning root structures leave the surrounding ground unstable and extremely hot. Wild animals may have been affected by the fire. If you spot an animal in distress, keep your distance and contact the Conservation Office at 250-828-2551.

As there was an extended disruption in electrical service. Power may still be out in some areas but is being restored as quickly as possible. Check BC Hydro outages for information about your area.

When returning after a power outage, food in your fridge or freezer may no longer be safe to eat. Do not take any chances with the safety of your food. That Government of British Columbia has information on Food and Water Safety for residents affected by wildfires.

BC Emergency Preparedness has additional information for returning home after a wildfire.

Residents in the Alert areas are reminded to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, pre-register with ESS online at ess.gov.bc.ca, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

Residents can stay informed by signing up for e-updates at cordemergency.ca.

For more information about this wildfire, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates, or call the information line at 250-469-8490.

Update: August 17, 11:50 a.m.

Cooler temperatures and some light rain overnight provided some relief to crews but conditions remain extremely dry. The Mount Law fire is still classified out of control and continues to be active.

BC Wildfire and crews from local fire departments including West Kelowna, remained onsite overnight.

“There are currently 44 personnel in the area today. Our focus includes putting out hot spots, continuing patrols and completing damage assessments when it’s safe to do so,” said Jason Brolund, City of West Kelowna Fire Chief. “It’s critical for the safety of our crews and suppression efforts that all residents leave and stay out of evacuated areas.”

Evacuated residents can call 1-833-498-3770 to register and access assistance, such as lodging and food, from Emergency Support Services. The ESS reception centre at 1480 Sutherland is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. Evacuated residents are encouraged to register even if they have accommodations.

There has been a generous outpouring of support from the community. ESS has enough accommodation for evacuees at this time and offers of private accommodation cannot be coordinated at this time.

Residents in the Alert areas are reminded to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, pre-register with ESS online at ess.gov.bc.ca, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

For a map of Evacuation Alerts and Orders in effect in the Central Okanagan, visit cordemergency.ca/map.

Residents can stay informed by signing up for e-updates at cordemergency.ca.

Visitors from outside of the Central Okanagan should check DriveBC.ca to confirm highways are open before heading back home. Anyone wishing to check whether friends or family have been evacuated can use the “Find an address or place” search feature on the website at cordemergency.ca/map. Properties within the red outline are on Evacuation Order and properties within the amber outline are on Evacuation Alert.

- Press release: Central Okanagan Emergency Operations -

Update: August 17, 5:26 a.m.

An additional 18 properties in the Regional District of the Central Okanagan and Peachland have been added to the Evacuation Alert area for the Mount Law Fire.

Properties added to the existing alert area are inclusive of 4740 Trepanier Road (northwest end) to 4980 Trepanier Road (southeast end) and include:

4850 to 4855 MacKinnon Road

4802 to 4995 Trepanier Road

4902 to 4975 Star Place

Residents in the Alert areas are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, pre-register with ESS online, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

The EOC has also expanded an Evacuation Order onto crown land in the southeast corner of the Mount Law fire. This expansion Order does not include any private property. The Gorman Mill site remains under evacuation alert.

All other Evacuation Alerts and Orders remain in effect. For a map of the affected properties in the Central Okanagan, visit the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website.

New way to connect with ESS

Evacuated residents can now call 1-833-498-3770 to register and access assistance, such as lodging and food, from Emergency Support Services. Evacuees may also want to contact their insurance providers for additional guidance.

Current Status

The Mount Law fire remains out of control and continues to be active. BC Wildfire lists the estimated size at 800 hectares. Cooler temperatures and some light rain are helping on the front lines but extremely dry conditions remain. Central Okanagan and BC Wildfire Fire crews will continue suppression efforts in the area on the ground into the night.

People are asked to stay away from areas close to the fires to ensure the access and safety of first responders. Boaters should avoid areas of the lake being used by air support.

Residents can stay informed by signing up for e-updates on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website.

Visitors from outside of the Central Okanagan should check DriveBC to confirm highways are open before heading back home.

Anyone wishing to check whether friends or family have been evacuated can use the “Find an address or place” search feature on Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website. Properties within the red outline are on Evacuation Order and properties within the amber outline are on Evacuation Alert.

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only call 9-1-1 in case of emergency.

Call *5555 on a cell phone to report a wildfire.

Monitor the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website, Facebook page, or Twitter for official situation updates and preparedness information.

For more information about this wildfire, visit the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website, sign up for e-updates, or call the information line at 250-469-8490.

Update: August 16, 11:30 a.m.

8 trucks from six local fire departments are on the job in Glenrosa today working for the Mount Law wildfire, that's 25 structural fire fighters.

"We are actively fighting fires in the backyards of homes on a number of streets in Upper Glenrosa and will continue to do that for the rest of the day," explains West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund. "That's our primary objective - to protect the structures on a number of streets in residential areas in the Glenrosa neighborhood."

Brolund adds that a small number of structures have sustained damage.

The air battle resumed first thing this morning and will continue, with part of the focus on Gorman's Mill.

Update: August 16, 9:03 a.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations reporting indications of limited structural damage from the Mount Law fire this morning.

Evolving conditions have prevented crews from completing a full assessment.

More information will provided as it becomes available.

Cooler temperatures are forecast for today and tomorrow, but fires remain out of control and are expected to be active today. Central Okanagan and BC Wildfire Fire crews will continue suppression efforts on the ground and in the air today. People are asked to stay away from areas close the fires to ensure the access and safety of first responders. Boaters should avoid areas of the lake being used by air support.

Update: August 16, 8:43 a.m.

All evacuees from the Mount Law wildfire are now being directed to register with the Salvation Army.

"Evacuees can register at the Salvation Army at 1480 Sutherland Avenue," says Emergency Operations Centre, Emergency Program Coordinator, Sandra Follack. "We did have a secondary site opened up temporarily but that's no longer required at this time. It was at Mount Boucherie and it was to alleviate some of the traffic that would be coming into the downtown Kelowna area. We got them to back up the Salvation Army site. Our ESS volunteers have been moved back over the Salvation Army today."

Emergency services are available to those in need of support.

"The Salvation Army and reception centre work for any residents in the West Kelowna area that have been evacuated, that do not have insurance or are trying to find a hotel and get food and lodging because they've been asked to leave due to the order," says Follack. "So they can go to the Salvation Army. They get hotel accommodations, and get some assistance with food and clothing."

Those requiring assistance can report to ESS reception at 1480 Sutherland Avenue today, open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Update: August 16, 8:00 a.m.

A tense night and now a tense day - as the Mount Law wildfire continues to burn out of control in the hills above Glenrosa.

Public Information Officer Lisa Ruether says crews are working hard to get the fire under control- which has 460 home on evacuation order.

"Anyone that has been put on evacuation order is asked to stay out of the area," explains Ruether. "And we are also asking people to stay out of the lake area - so that emergency responders can effectively perform their duties."

Some properties in Peachland and Regional District of the Central Okanagan are also on alert.

Ruether says an update from Emergency Operations will take place later today.

Updates and more information is available at cordemergency.ca

Update: August 16, 12:50 a.m.

The Mount Law wildfire remains a dynamic and evolving situation. Additional Evacuation Alerts have now been issued for 60 properties, including some within Peachland and the Regional District of the Central Okanagan (RDCO), as follows:

4305 to 4495 Maxwell Road

5039 to 5051 Trepanier Court

4965 to 4975 Venner Court

4715 to 5078 Paradise Valley Drive

4414 to 4690 Trepanier Road

4995 Trepanier Road

4850 to 5090 MacKinnon Road

The Evacuation Order for approximately 460 properties put in place earlier Sunday evening remains in effect and includes:

4713 MacKinnon Road

5000 Glenrosa Road (Bull Mountain Resort – formerly Crystal Mountain Resort)

4425 Glenrosa Road (Telemark Nordic Club)

3237 to 3530 Carre Road

3237 to 3512 Corine Road

3372 to 3725 Emerald Road

3496 Fenton Road

3318 to 3475 Gill Road

3280 to 3802 Glenrosa Road

3301 to 3583 McKellar Road

3230 to 3525 Preston Road

3325 to 3770 Turnbull Road

All properties east of Gates Rd. to Glenrosa Rd.

Residents on Evacuation Order should leave their properties immediately.

Properties that remain on Evacuation Alert include:

All other properties in the Glenrosa neighbourhood

226 properties in the area west of Glen Canyon and Goats Peak, inclusive of 3801 Gellatly Road south (north end) to 300 Seclusion Bay Rd (south end).

Residents in the Alert area are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, consider staying with friends or family in another area of the Central Okanagan, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

A detailed map is available showing affected properties at cordemergency.ca. Residents can stay informed by signing up for e-updates at cordemergency.ca.

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only call 9-1-1 in case of emergency.

Call *5555 on a cell phone to report a wildfire.

Monitor cordemergency.ca, the CORD Facebook page or their Twitter account for official situation updates and preparedness information.

Update: August 15, 11:15 p.m.

The Mount Law wildfire continues to expand beyond the Glenrosa area of West Kelowna.

Additional Evacuation Alerts have now been issued for 226 properties in the area west of Glen Canyon and Goats Peak, inclusive of 3801 Gellatly Road south (north end) to 300 Seclusion Bay Rd (south end), bringing the total on Evacuation Alert to approximately 1900.

The Evacuation Order for approximately 460 properties put in place earlier Sunday evening includes all properties east of Gates Rd. to Glenrosa Rd.

Residents on Evacuation Order should leave their properties immediately.

All other properties in the Glenrosa neighbourhood remain on Evacuation Alert. Residents in the area are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment's notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

A detailed map is available showing affected properties at cordemergency.ca. Residents can stay informed by signing up for e-updates at cordemergency.ca.

All residents on evacuation order should report to the Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre to receive any assistance and lodging. Evacuees can pre-register with ESS online at ess.gov.bc.ca. The Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre for evacuated residents specific to the Mount Law wildfire has now been relocated to the gymnasium at Mount Boucherie School to better accommodate registrants 2751 Cameron Road, West Kelowna.

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only call 9-1-1 in case of emergency.

Call *5555 on a cell phone to report a wildfire.

Monitor cordemergency.ca, facebook.com/cordemergency or twitter.com/CO_emerg for official situation updates and preparedness information

For more information about this wildfire, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates, or call the information line at 250-469-8490.

Update: August 15, 10:30 p.m.

The evacuation order in Glenrosa has been expanded.

Residents of all properties east of Gates Rd. to Glenrosa Rd. are to leave immeidately.

RCMP have Glenrosa Rd. closed except for those leaving the neighbourhood.

The Mount Law wildife has now come over the top of the hill and is clearly visible through the westside and from the Upper Mission.

All other properties in Glenrosa remain on evacuation alert.

Additional firefighters and equipment have joined the ground battle.

At last estimate, BC Wildfire pegged the blaze at 40 hectares and growing in the wind.

They have also said it was human caused.

Update: August 15, 8:30 p.m.

Mt. Law Wildfire

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has been activated to support BC Wildfire Service crews fighting the Mt. Law wildfire in West Kelowna (north of Highway 97C, southwest of the Glenrosa neighbourhood).

An evacuation order has been issued for properties in the immediate area of the fire. Residents on evacuation order should leave their properties immediately. In addition a State of Local Emergency has been declared for the City of West Kelowna.

The properties on Evacuation Order are:

4713 MacKinnon Road

5000 Glenrosa Road (Bull Mountain Resort – formerly Crystal Mountain Resort)

4425 Glenrosa Road (Telemark Nordic Club)

3237 to 3530 Carre Road

3237 to 3512 Corine Road

3372 to 3725 Emerald Road

3496 Fenton Road

3318 to 3475 Gill Road

3280 to 3802 Glenrosa Road

3301 to 3583 McKellar Road

3230 to 3525 Preston Road

3325 to 3770 Turnbull Road

A detailed map is available showing affected properties at cordemergency.ca. Due to aggressive fire activity and wind conditions, it is anticipated that additional properties may be placed on Evacuation Order and/or Alert later this (Sunday) evening. Residents can stay informed by signing up for e-updates at cordemergency.ca.

All residents on evacuation order should leave their properties immediately, be prepared to be away from their homes for an extended period of time, and report to Emergency Social Services (ESS). Evacuees can pre-register with ESS online at ess.gov.bc.caopen_in_new.

An Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre for evacuated residents specific to the Mt. Law wildfire has been set up at Jim Lind Arena located at 2760 Cameron Road, West Kelowna.

Evacuees will still need to visit the ESS Reception Centre in order to receive the appropriate supplier forms as specific paperwork is required in order to access these services. ESS volunteers are available, as needed, to help affected Central Okanagan residents. Residents that are evacuated from their homes must report to the reception centre to receive any assistance and lodging.

Residents of Glenrosa above Gates Road are being evacuated as a precaution as a result of the wildfire burning out of control near the Visitors Centre along Highway 97C.

The rest of Glenrosa is on evacuation alert.

Four water bombers and at least one helicopter are working the fire as long as there is enough light to fly.

West Kelowna Fire Department is on the ground.

The flames being fanned by the gusting wind.

Update: August 15, 6:30 p.m.

Four water bombers can be seen flying into the fire zone.

One lane westbound on the Connector is closed.

The fire is growing quickly in the strong gusting wind.

Update: August 15, 6:00 p.m.

Strong gusting wind fanning the flames.

Fire crews now on the scene.

One helicopter can be seen dropping buckets of water.

Original: August 15, 5:30 p.m.

There are few details.

The smoke can be seen all around the area.

AM1150 will update the story as more information becomes available.