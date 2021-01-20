Mountainview Village Outbreak Declared Over

The COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna's Mountainview Village has been declared over.

The residence saw a total of 16 cases among staff and residents.

Sadly, two residents lost their lives to the virus.

Interior Health reports all eligible staff and residents of Mountainview Village has been offerred their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

An outbreak is declared over when two incubation periods, or 28 days, have passed from the last onset of symptoms in a resident.