Mountie Rescues Stranded Penticton Resident

A Penticton resident was stranded in the trails of the KVR and an officer equipped with an ATV was able to tow them free.

On May 28, 2022 Penticton RCMP responded to a vehicle stranded on the trails behind Penticton’s 3 Blind Mice trail network. The vehicle was trapped in the flowing creek and was towed out using an RCMP ATV.

Penticton RCMP officer towing a stranded vehicle from the trail.

“Our region covers a lot of ground with different terrain,” said Cst Dayne Lyons, Media Relations for Penticton RCMP. “We come equipped with all kinds of special tools to respond to any call, in any area.”

This summer, don’t be surprised if you see an officer patrolling the KVR trail on an ATV or Quad. Much like we patrol the waters, we keep the trails safe too!