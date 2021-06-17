Movie theatres once again an entertainment option in the Okanagan

Movie theatres are one of many places re-opened when some covid restrictions were eased in Step 2 of the provinces re-opening plan.

Capacity limited to 50 people.

Landmark Cinemas CEO Bill Walker says yes, the concession stands are open.

"Yes for sure. Our mask policy is in place from the moment you come in the door. Head to the concession, then to the movie of your choice, take your mask off and enjoy. Let it be a couple of hours of escape where things feel pretty normal."

Walker says the movie chains were frustrated as restaurants were allowed to be open but theatres were not.

But now he says, it's onward and upward.