Moving into bicycling season

Although direction from BC’s Medical Health Officer is to stay home as much as possible to help curb the spread of COVID-19, many people are outdoors walking and riding bikes.

With this increased recreational traffic, everyone is reminded to keep roads safe by staying alert and watching out for pedestrians and bicyclists.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility, and we can all do our part whether we’re driving a vehicle, riding a bike, walking or using a wheelchair or mobility scooter,” said Matt Worona, Mobility Specialist at the City of Kelowna. “Heading into the long weekend, we want to remind our community to stay alert and watch out for one another.”

According to ICBC, in British Columbia three out of four crashes involving pedestrians, and four out of five crashes involving cyclists, happen at intersections.

Drivers can help keep roads safe by staying focused – especially at intersections and crosswalks – yielding the right-of-way, and shoulder checking for bicyclists before turning right and before opening the vehicle door.

Everyone is urged to follow the direction from B.C.’s Medical Health Officer to stay home as much as possible and stay at a safe distance (two metres) from others if you do need to go outside.

To learn more about ICBC’s road safety tips, visit icbc.com. Bicycling and pedestrian safety tips, as well as information about regional transportation projects and initiatives, can also be found at smarttrips.ca.