MP Dan Albas makes statement in the house about race based assault of foreign student


Dan Albas3

Dan Albas, Member of Parliament for Central Okanagan – Similkameen – Nicola, rose in the House of Commons today and made a statement on the recent race-based attack of a student in Kelowna Friday night.

"Everyone here will agree that this senseless act of race-based violence is unacceptable. But we need to do more.” said Dan Albas. “Let's all hope the student recovers fully, his attackers are caught and face real consequences for the pain and indignity they imposed upon this man"

To view this statement, click here: https://fb.watch/jooXRkV5Gt/

