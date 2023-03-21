MP Dan Albas makes statement in the house about race based assault of foreign student
Dan Albas, Member of Parliament for Central Okanagan – Similkameen – Nicola, rose in the House of Commons today and made a statement on the recent race-based attack of a student in Kelowna Friday night.
"Everyone here will agree that this senseless act of race-based violence is unacceptable. But we need to do more.” said Dan Albas. “Let's all hope the student recovers fully, his attackers are caught and face real consequences for the pain and indignity they imposed upon this man"
To view this statement, click here: https://fb.watch/jooXRkV5Gt/
-
Burn permit issued for Goats Peak in West KelownaYou may see smoke this week.
-
Kelowna Mayor and council appalled by assault on foreign studentViolent crime will not be tolerated.
-
Renee Merrifield - MLA MinuteTraffic congestion in Kelowna.
-
Kelowna Rockets to face Seattle Thunderbirds in opening round of the WHL playoffsHome game tickets on sale for April 4 and April 5.
-
Fatal crash on Highway 33One dead. Three with serious injuries.
-
Mission Hill Winery 2023 concert series announcedThe lineup has a distinctive, tasty and well known Canadian flavour.
-
UPDATE: Investigation further along into assault of a foreign studentGagandeep Singh recovering at home from Friday night beating.
-
Penticton RCMP arrest a man after a weapons complaintThey are also issuing a warning to the public about replica handguns.
-
BC mother launches class action lawsuit against the maker of Fortnite video gameShe claims her son developed an adverse dependence on the game.