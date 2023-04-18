MP Dan Albas speaks on behalf of Canadian Cancer Society Daffodil campaign

Dan Albas, Member of Parliament for Central Okanagan – Similkameen – Nicola, rose in the House of Commons today to speak in support of the Canadian Cancer Society's Daffodil Campaign.



"Cancer is a life-altering experience that, unfortunately, too many Canadians have gone through. It remains the leading cause of death in Canada” said Dan Albas. "In April, the Canadian Cancer Society runs the Daffodil campaign. Let us not forget to recognize and support their admirable work for patients, survivors, and loved ones affected by cancer."



Please support the Canadian Cancer Society's Daffodil Campaign that helps fund vital life-saving research.



Click here for more info: https://cancer.ca/en/ways-to-give/daffodil to support the

To view Dan's statement, click here: https://fb.watch/j_Jd7dcNcN/