Mt. Boucherie focus of wildfire mitigation work this month

Picturesque Mt. Boucherie, in the centre of our community, will be the focus of wildfire mitigation work this month. The City must temporarily close trails as crews work from east of the arenas and City Hall moving west to the Rush Trailhead.

Crews began working this week on the northern slopes of Mount Boucherie on Crown land located east of Jim Lind Arena and Royal LePage Place. The work will involve the pruning of low lying branches, thinning the tree canopy, removing dying and dangerous trees, clearing overgrown shrubs and ground debris and hauling forest fire fuels from the site. Crews will gradually proceed west each day toward sites above West Kelowna City Hall and Royal LePage Place, Mount Boucherie Secondary School, Mount Boucherie Sports Fields and finish around the end of May at the Rush Trail.

As clearing activities move to more publically accessible areas of the mountain, City staff will temporarily close trails and post signs in the mitigation zones. Trail users are asked to use caution by watching for signs and staying clear of work areas.

The work is identified as a priority in West Kelowna’s Community Wildfire Protection Plan and is made possible through funding provided under the Province of BC Community Resiliency Investment Program. The City completed previous mitigation activities in and around Eain Lamont Park last year.