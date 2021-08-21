Mt. Law wildfire Regional Parks update

With the adjustment earlier this week in the Mt. Law wildfire Alert for some areas of West Kelowna, the following Regional Parks are now open again for visitors

Until the fire threat is reduced and it is considered safe for reopening, the following Regional Parks remain closed:

A reminder for all visiting Regional Parks in the Central Okanagan that smoking, open flames and campfires are never allowed. As well, due to the current fire danger any type of barbeque is prohibited in RDCO parks.

There are many other Regional and RDCO Community Parks that welcome visitors. Visit rdco.com/pickapark for details.

For more information contact Parks Services at 250-469-6232 or email parks@rdco.com.