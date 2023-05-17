Much of B.C. placed under air quality warnings from Environment Canada due to wildfire smoke.

Smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says many regions throughout the BC Interior are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24-48 hours.

Smoke is widespread through northeastern B.C., central B.C. and extending into southern regions as well.

For Okanagan zones, smoke impacts may be higher at higher elevation; local showers may also alleviate smoke conditions.

People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke. Environment Canada reccomends speaking with your health care provider about developing a management plan for wildfire smoke events and maintaining a supply of necessary medications at home and always carrying these medications with you during wildfire season.

They also reccomend:

stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you or someone in your care feel unwell.

Contact your health care provider or local health authority if you develop severe symptoms or need advice.

Check the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) and monitor your symptoms.

People respond differently to smoke and Environment Canada says Mild irritation and discomfort are common, and usually disappear when the smoke clears. They also say drinking lots of water can help your body cope with the smoke.

More reccomendations from Environment Canada include:

If you have an HVAC system in your home, use the highest rated MERV filter for your system (ideally rated 13 or higher) and set the fan to recirculate air constantly.

use a portable High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) air cleaner.

Keep your doors and windows closed if the temperature in your home is comfortable.

Take a break from the smoke at a location in your community where you can find clean, cool air.

If you must spend time outdoors, a well-fitted respirator type mask (such as a NIOSH certified N95 or equivalent respirator) that does not allow air to pass through small openings between the mask and face, can help reduce your exposure to the fine particles in smoke. These fine particles generally pose the greatest risk to health. However, respirators do not reduce exposure to the gases in wildfire smoke.

It is important to listen to your body and reduce or stop activities if you are experiencing symptoms.

Be sure to check on people in your care and those around you who may be more susceptible to smoke.

Reduce sources of indoor air pollution. If you can, avoid smoking or vaping indoors, burning incense and candles, frying foods, using wood stoves and vacuuming.

Dust on indoor surfaces can be removed by wiping and wet mopping during a pollution episode. If you experience any feelings of stress, anxiety, or depression, contact your mental health care provider for advice or visit https://www.wellnesstogether.ca/en-CA.

For more information on current air quality, visit www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.

The next air quality update from Environment Canada will be available on May 18, 2023.