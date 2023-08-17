Multiple Charges Laid in an August 4th incident

On August 4, 2023 just after 8:30 PM the RCMP received a complaint of one male threatening another with bear spray in a targeted incident at Third Street SW and Fifth Ave. SW.

As a result of the police investigation at that time, it was determined that the two males involved have a recent history of violence between them involving weapons. The two are known to each other an police. The suspect in the present case threatening the same victim with a knife just days prior to the incident on August 4th.

The suspect in this investigation was arrested shortly after the altercation on August 4 in the area of Narcisse St. NW and Fraser Ave. NW. As a result of the arrest the suspect was searched and a quantity of drugs in excess of the decriminalized ammounts were seized from the male suspect.

The suspect was held in custody and Provincial Crown Council has approved charges of Robbery, Assault with a weapon, uttering threats and Failure to comply with court ordered conditions. The 28 year old male,who has no fixed address and is known to the police, has been remanded into custody at this time.