Multiple fatalities in crane collapse (UPDATE: Noon July 13)

UPDATE: Noon July 13

RCMP confirm 5 deaths in the tragic collapse of the construction crane.

Four were workers on the construction site. The fifth person, in an adjacent building is buried in rubble. The body has not yet been recovered.

An injured worker was taken to hospital and later released.

The blocks around the construction site remain closed as investigators continue to do their work and an assessment is made on the remaining crane assembly still attached to the building.

Some areas around the building on Bernard Avenue could open later today, if recovery efforts are successful.

UPDATE: 4:12 a.m. July 13

An investigation has begun into yesterday's construction crane collapse in downtown Kelowna. WorkSafeBC will be on site today.

A structural engineer has been brought in to assess the safety of the portion of crane still attached to the building.

What caused the crane's top half to topple isn't known yet. The collapse knocked out power for most of the downtown core and forced evacuations.

The area around the site is cordoned off. Evacuees from surrounding buildings are being cared for by the Salvation Army.

UPDATE: 2:33 a.m. July 13

The head of the company developing the Brooklyn site in downtown Kelowna, says yesterday's crane collapse was a terrible accident.

"Our corporate priority is of course for the safety of all of our workers," says Mission Group CEO John Freisen. "We want them to go home at the end of the day healthy and safe. That did not happen today. Any words I could come up with pale in the shadow of so great a loss for these families."

"I can confirm they were not Mission Group employees," says Freisen. "That does not change the fact that people died today. Let's keep that that in mind. It doesn't matter whose employees they were. They were on our site and as a result of their work they did lose their lives."

A witness at the scene described what he saw after the collapse, as it hit a seniors home.

"Obviously it had gone through the roof of the building next door," says Jorma Jrykannen. "They were desperately trying to get the crane operator out. They managed to get him out. His face was covered with blood, and they were screaming "Get back! Get back!"

Minister of Labour, Harry Bains issued the following statement on the tragedy.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the terrible incident involving a construction crane in Kelowna today. My thoughts are with the workers affected, and I send my sincere condolences to the families, friends and co-workers of the victims.

"Every worker has the right to return home safely at the end of the day, and I feel awful for the loved ones and colleagues impacted by this tragedy.

"All workers have the right to a safe and healthy workplace - even one injury or death is too many. This is a heartbreaking reminder that we must strive to ensure the safety of all workers to prevent incidents like this from happening.

"I thank the emergency personnel and investigators now on scene. Agencies including WorkSafeBC, the BC Coroners Service and the RCMP are now investigating. We will have more to say as further details become available."

Kelowna RCMP will only say that there were multiple fatalities and they are working to notify families.

UPDATE: 3 p.m. July 12

Multiple fatalities have been confirmed and one person is still unaccounted for in today crane collapse at a downtown Kelowna construction site.

Inspector Adam MacIntosh says, "In these types of incidents that occur in a workplace, WorkSafeBC is responsible for the investigation and is supported by the RCMP. We currently are leading that investigation, helping them to collect information and evidence. That would include any video that would exist, so if somebody does have video of the event we encourage them to contact the RCMP or WorkSafeBC."

The area of Bernard and St Paul remains unstable and unsafe.

"The crane fell to the North striking the adjacent professional business building causing damage. The current extent of that damage is unknown. The crane also fell across the rear parkway striking the roof to an old age home that is on Bertram Rd in the 1450 block."

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m. July 12

An Emergency Operations Centre has been activated for those evacuated from the crane collapse.

Evacuees can go to the Salvation Army at 1480 Sutherland Avenue.

Families of those injured or unaccounted for should go to the Parkinson Recreation Centre (McIntosh Room) at 1700 Parkinson Way.

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m. July 12

A crane collapsed at a construction site at Bernard and St. Paul downtown this morning around 11.

Megan watched it fall, "I heard a lot of noise and then things started coming down. And then the middle buckled and it just came down."

Bystanders were shocked at what they saw.

We understand that two workers were taken to hospital..one in critical condition.

Power has now been restored, but the evacuation of nearby buildings has not been rescinded.

AM1150 is attending a media briefing at the main Kelowna Fire Hall.

We'll provide more information when our reporter returns.

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m. July 12

We understand that two workers have been taken to hospital. One reported in critical conditon.There may be two workers still not accounted for. That information from construction workers gathered near the scene.

ORIGINAL:

RCMP have closed Bernard, St. Paul, Doyle and Bertram to keep traffic away from the scene.

Pedestrians also advised to stay clear.

The rescue effort continues at a hi-rise construction site.

A crane collapsed.

Ermergency response has been quick and extensive.

It's not known if there was an operator inside the crane cab or if any other workers were injured.

We'll have an update when more informtion is available.