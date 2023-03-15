Multiple properties and storage raided by RCMP: seizure of weapons, drugs, $100k

A drug trafficking investigation led by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of an arsenal of guns and significant quantity of suspected drugs and cash.

Shortly before 7 a.m., on Friday, March 3rd, 2023, officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit, with assistance of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC), simultaneously executed four search warrants across three different communities in the Okanagan. The search warrants were the culmination of a 2-month long drug trafficking investigation into a group believed to be supplying Vernon and other area communities with various drugs, including fentanyl. The search warrants were executed at three residences and a storage locker in the communities of Armstrong, Lake Country and West Kelowna. Residences on Belaire Drive in Armstrong, Stillwater Court in Lake Country, Majoros Road in West Kelowna and a storage locker in West Kelowna were all subject of the enforcement action.

Police seized over 30 kilograms of suspected illicit drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, fentanyl, and synthetic opioid pills. Over 20kg is believed to be fentanyl, amounting to what could be 200,000 street level doses.

In addition to the drugs, police also seized the following items:

5 motor vehicles

over $100,000.00 cash

27 assault riffles

18 handguns

6 shotguns

evidence of firearm manufacturing and assembly

hard body armour in tactical vests

commercial pill press believed to be used to manufacture synthetic opioid pills

commercial mixer for mixing powder drugs

This is by far the largest and most significant drug and gun seizure this team has completed, states Sgt David Evans of the Targeted Policing Unit. The assistance of CFSEU-BC demonstrates our shared commitment in battling organized crime and through collaboration, we have the ability to effectively target criminals beyond municipal boundaries.

Five people were arrested and later released from custody pending charge approval at the completion of the investigation. All five individuals are known to police.