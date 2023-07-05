Multiple Rocket skaters invited to NHL development camps

As of Tuesday morning, a total of twelve Kelowna Rockets players have been invited to attend NHL development camps.

Five players on the current roster are attending camps, while another seven former players are also at camps.

Andrew Cristall and Gabriel Szturc were both picked in the 2023 NHL Draft last week in Nashville.

Jari Kykkanen, Gabriel Szturc and Jackson DeSouza earned invites after going undrafted, Kykkanen is the lone member of the trio who will be eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft. With 2003 birth years, both Szturc and DeSouza will be eligible to return to the Rockets this season as overage 20-year-old players.

Current Rockets Players at Camps

Colton Dach, Pavel Novak and Talyn Boyko have all signed NHL entry-level contracts with their respective clubs.

At the end of his overage season this year, Carson Golder signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Jets AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose.

Adam Kydd, who aged out at the end of this past season, was invited as a free agent to attend Calgary's camp.

Last summer Alex Swetlikoff signed a two-year AHL deal with the Henderson Silver Knights. This past season he was assigned to the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates where he posted 50 points (20G, 30A) over 68 games.

Wong, who will be eligible to return to the Saskatoon Blades for his overage season in the WHL, was invited to the Stars camp after going undrafted. This past season he led the Blades in scoring with 86 points (27G, 59A) through 68 games.