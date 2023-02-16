Multiple small fires around the downtown core

In the last 24 hours, at least three small fires have been put out between Bernard Ave and Lawrence Ave.

The fires have varied in size and severity. However, no significant damage has been reported. AM1150 alerted the downtown patrol of the third fire around 9:45 am this morning, and it was promptly put out.

The increasing number of these small fires are concerning. The video footage we gathered showed an individual lighting a fire and walking away. Luckily a passerby found it shortly after and tried to put out the flames. AM1150 came across it moments later, and it had reignited.

If you come across a fire, no matter the size, please alert local authorities.