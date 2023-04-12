Multiple vehicles burnt Tuesday night near Finns road in Kelowna: KFD says

At approximately 10:30 pm on April 11th, the Kelowna Fire Department Dispatch Center received a call for multiple vehicles on fire in the 800 block of Finns road.

The first arriving officer reported 3 vehicles on fire behind the Volvo dealership.

The officer on scene requested another engine due to multiple vehicles involved. A total of 5 vehicles were damaged as a result of the fire. There were no injuries to the public or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

RCMP and BCEHS attended the fire.

The Kelowna fire department responded with two engines, with 10 personnel.

KFD is reminding the public campfires are not permitted within the City of Kelowna and to be aware that conditions are dry for this time of year.