Multiple weekend drug overdoses prompt RCMP to warn public: statement from Kelowna Mayor

The Kelowna and West Kelowna RCMP have attended Three calls for drug overdoses, resulting in the loss of five lives in a nine hour span on Saturday, September 24.

Starting at 8:13 a.m., the BC Ambulance service advised police they were at the scene of an overdose at 800 Blk of Saucier Avenue. Officers attended, observed signs of drug use, and found a 32-year-old Kelowna Man deceased in his bed.

Since this first death, Officers in Kelowna and West Kelowna attended two more scenes, resulting in five deaths Saturday alone.

The RCMP are very concerned and are warning the public that more overdoses are possible, asking if you are a person who is engaged in substance use to practice safe usage.

“Overdose deaths are preventable, and we have the tools we need to stop people from dying from drugs,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer.

Be prepared by using a supervised consumption site

Do not use alone; make a plan and use a buddy system

Test it before you ingest it

Carry Naloxone, a critical tool that reverses an overdose, should be accessible to everyone.

Spread awareness to keep people safe.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran made this statement yesterday (Sunday, September 25) :

“The events of the past 24 hours have reinforced the vital importance of continuing to advocate for the right supports for vulnerable people living on our streets and for people with addictions.

“With five deadly overdoses within 9 hours yesterday and last night’s horrific incident between a truck driver and a person using the temporary overnight shelter, the need for more shelter space, complex care facilities is obvious.

“More of these types of support are coming to Kelowna, however it is clear we need connect members of our community with the help they need when they need it.”