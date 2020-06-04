Mundle transferred

After three and a half years at the helm of the Kelowna RCMP, Superintendent Brent Mundle is moving on to a position within the Southeast District Senior Management Team.

Supt. Mundle came to Kelowna in July of 2015 as the Operations Officer. He took over from the previous Detachment Commander into the role of Officer in Charge of the Kelowna RCMP in December of 2016.

With 27 years in the RCMP, mostly moving around Alberta, before moving back to BC, the posting in Kelowna was a homecoming. Supt. Mundle was excited to return to the Okanagan when he was commissioned to the Operations Officer position at the Kelowna Detachment in 2015.

He is originally from the Okanagan, so he has a special connection to the area. He joined the RCMP in 1993, and his first posting was in Fairview, Alberta. While stationed there, he received a Governor General’s Medal for Bravery for rescuing a male from a mobile home fire. He has served in various detachments and sections throughout Alberta. He was involved in the K Division Critical Incident Program as a Crisis Negotiator between 2008 and 2015.

My time at the Kelowna Detachment has meant a great deal to me. Working alongside dedicated officers and employees, I feel we accomplished a great deal for the city of Kelowna, implementing many programs and initiatives that will benefit the community and its citizens, said Supt. Mundle. I am thankful to the City of Kelowna not only for the opportunity to lead the RCMP in this community, but also to be welcomed as a part of it. I look forward to continuing to serve and support the city of Kelowna in my new role within the Southeast District.

I am thankful to Brent for the work he has done on behalf of the Kelowna RCMP these past five years and tremendous leadership he has provided. He has established himself as a truly upstanding individual who puts his employees and his community first, said the Southeast District RCMP Commander, Chief Superintendent Brad Haugli. I know that he will be an asset to the Southeast District Senior Management Team and continue to contribute to the progress being made in the region.