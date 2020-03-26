Municipal Measures to Help Slow the Spread of COVID-19

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth announced significant measures are being taken to help contain the spread of COVID 19.

One measure, municipal bylaw officers are to help ensure compliance of Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's recommendations and orders.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said in response, "These are unprecedented steps, but I think it just speaks to the incredible crisis that we as a community, a province, the country, right across the world people are experiencing."

Municipalities are also to do an inventory of buildings that can be used for health care, testing or shelters.