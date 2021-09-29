Murder charges laid
Charges have been laid in a Vernon homicide.
Paige Howse was arrested this week at her home in Surrey and was faces second degree murder charges in the death of Alisha Lemp.
Lemp's body was found in a Vernon hotel room in February 2020.
RCMP worked tirelessly for 18 months to find out who was responsible for the murder.
-
Gordon Drive interruptions next weekPaving will be completed over two days.
-
813 additional cases11 additional deaths.
-
Starting Friday, proof of vax requiredBeing allowed in WK facilities requires proof of vaccination.
-
Kelowna RCMP step upPenticton RCMP arrest repeat offender.
-
-
July was B.C.'s 2nd-deadliest month on record for overdosesThe latest update includes 184 deaths in the month of July, making it the second-deadliest month in the years-long crisis.
-
-
UBC Okanagan remembersCampus is located on the traditional territory of the Syilx Okanagan Nation.
-
Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms a mustFire Prevention Week is just around the corner.