Murder charges laid

Charges have been laid in a Vernon homicide.

Paige Howse was arrested this week at her home in Surrey and was faces second degree murder charges in the death of Alisha Lemp.

Lemp's body was found in a Vernon hotel room in February 2020. 

RCMP worked tirelessly for 18 months to find out who was responsible for the murder.    
 

