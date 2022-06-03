Murder victim identified/RCMP looking for truck

An arrest has been made in the murder of man on Okanagan Indian Band land - near Vernon.

Sicty year-old Peter Visintainer faces second degree murder charges in the death of Wolf-Ingo Beyer.

Beyer was found dead last Sunday on 6 mile Creek Road.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit is now looking for the truck belonging to Beyer.

It's a white Chevy flat-bed.

“Investigators are working to determine the whereabouts of the truck from approximately 5:00 p.m. on May 29, 2022, until approximately 10:15 a.m. on May 30, 2022” said Inspector Brent Novakoski, Southeast District Senior Investigating Officer of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section. “The vehicle may have been driving erratically or below the speed limit, and this may trigger the public’s memory of the vehicle.”

It's believed the truck has been in the West Kelowna, Kelowna, Armstrong, Enderby and Vernon area.